I’ve been to a lot of birthday parties in the past — more than 50 have been my own — but this one definitely stands out.
Maybe it’s the guest list. In front of me is McGruff the Crime Dog and with him is his nephew, Scruff. Over to the right is Andy the Armadillo, and in the middle of a throng of children is the Blue Crabs baseball team's Pinch, who is the guest of honor at last Saturday's game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
I’m not the most important guest, but I feel close to that as I clumsily walk around the concourse dressed as Talon from the College of Southern Maryland while kids and adults clamor for photos, high-fives, fist bumps and hugs.
Being a mascot was not on my career list, but I was bitten by the human bobblehead bug in the mid-1980s while working at McDonald's. A couple times a year Ronald would make an appearance and humans were needed to fill mascot costumes, so I ended up playing The Professor, Grimace and Hamburglar.
I learned a lot those years. One, kids laugh at you when you’re pulled up on stage and made to look foolish trying to do a simple magic trick.
And two, there are things you cannot do, such as being Hamburglar and stealing a young girls sandwich (Hamburglar — it’s in the name after all). And when you do such a thing, you’re made to replace said sandwich along with an apology to the crying girl’s parents.
I wanted to see if I still had the knack, and so I was placed on the VIP list for Pinch’s 14th birthday party.
But before I thought about maybe flying away with a guest’s chicken tenders in my talons, I wanted to do it right so I Googled "Nolan Wood."
The Leonardtown High School graduate was mascot for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk for two basketball seasons, performed as Pinch for a summer and reached arguably the pinnacle of mascotdom when he was the Duck for University of Oregon for almost three years.
“A big thing about mascotting is finding the line and toeing the line between what’s funny and what’s too far,” Wood, who is now Chopper, the full-time mascot of the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, told me. “A big thing is just feeding off the emotions of the game. When there’s a big play you can feel the tension riding and those are the moments where you try and stand out and get the crowd going. You don’t try to do it all yourself, you just try and feed off that.”
My son, Miles, helped me prepare by helping me into my costume, insisting I wear the oversized feet for hours at a time and laughing his head off when I tripped and fell into the door. On Aug. 20, during Pinch's celebration, he helped me into my costume and even shed his beloved Kendrick Lamar shirt for one with Pinch on it.
I received more advice when Pinch reminded me to “have fun, make sure the kids are having fun and don’t act like yourself, act like you’re the character. Be funny and outgoing and have fun with it.”
And I did exactly that. When kids refused photo ops because of shyness or pure terror — most likely the latter — I hung my head and pretended to cry. I snuck up on others pretending to steal baseball cards and food items and when one boy decided he was going to call me Buckley I scratched my head.
When one girl said I was her favorite mascot — I think I may have been the only one around at the time — I dropped to my knees in appreciation. When another child said I had a big belly, I feigned sobbing and sadness, but also made a mental note to start taking salads to work.
When my turn came to have a whack at the pinãta I clumsily walked up, took the bat, flexed my arms, wiggled my hips and barely made a dent in the soft cardboard. I received a token of appreciation, though, when a young girl pressed a gummy candy from the pinãta into my furry hands.
But not everything went according to plan. When I playfully stole a kids baseball cap I incurred the wrath of Crime Dog McGruff, who pretended to handcuff me and perp walk me around the pavilion. I was so hot that perspiration was seeping into my eyes, which made signing autographs a chore. I couldn’t see well so when I made the first line of “TALON” I had to keep the pen on the paper or I’d lose my place and the signature would run willy-nilly across the paper, which several did.
There were also hats, shirts and baseballs to sign, and I apologize profusely if any were family heirlooms or valuable collectibles. If I see a TALON-signed ball on eBay for 65 cents, I won’t be offended.
But being anonymous also had its rewards. There’s no way I would have run alongside participants during the sack race, or struggled mightily to get on top of the dugout and tried to dance for “Sweet Caroline” and “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”
And to the adults who noted Hawk had no rhythm while dancing? No offense taken. I’m well aware I dance like Elaine Benes from “Seinfeld.”
After my shift ended I rejoined my son at the game and was amazed that 15 minutes earlier I had been mobbed by baseball fans, and yet now no one was even glancing at me sideways.
But I was able to make some kids happy and helped them create a few memories, even if they did remind me to make better nutrition choices.