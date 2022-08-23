I’ve been to a lot of birthday parties in the past — more than 50 have been my own — but this one definitely stands out.

Maybe it’s the guest list. In front of me is McGruff the Crime Dog and with him is his nephew, Scruff. Over to the right is Andy the Armadillo, and in the middle of a throng of children is the Blue Crabs baseball team's Pinch, who is the guest of honor at last Saturday's game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews