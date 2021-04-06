In the article “Life is very rewarding” that ran on Page 19 in the April 2 edition of Southern Maryland News, there were several errors, including the name of the town where the family moved to a 103-acre farm, which was St. Leonard, and when Marie Barrett retired, which was in 1981. Also, it was Marie’s husband, Edward Barrett, who was a carpenter, barber and oysterman who invented the hydraulic oyster tongs on display at the Calvert Marine Museum, and also built their home on 10 acres in Lusby.
Trending Now
-
Two teens, canoe, missing in St. Mary's
-
Newburg woman charged with attempted second-degree murder
-
Two women charged with attempted murder in Waldorf Taco Bell incident
-
'Life has been very rewarding' — Calvert woman reflects on turning 103 years old
-
One dead, one injured in Saturday morning Prince George's County crash
Latest e-Editions
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.