In the article “Life is very rewarding” that ran on Page 19 in the April 2 edition of Southern Maryland News, there were several errors, including the name of the town where the family moved to a 103-acre farm, which was St. Leonard, and when Marie Barrett retired, which was in 1981. Also, it was Marie’s husband, Edward Barrett, who was a carpenter, barber and oysterman who invented the hydraulic oyster tongs on display at the Calvert Marine Museum, and also built their home on 10 acres in Lusby.