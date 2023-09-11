If you go

The Charles County Fair, located at the Charles County Fairgrounds on 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata, runs Wednesday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 17, and admission is $10 each day. Thursday, which includes the crowning of Queen Nicotina, lasts 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday the fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among the newest attractions is an Iron Works Metal Forge exhibit along with rides, carnival games, entertainment, music and numerous food and beverage items for sale and a livestock auction with proceeds going to the 4-H Club. For more information, visit their website at charlescountyfair.com.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews