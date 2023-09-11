The Charles County Fair, located at the Charles County Fairgrounds on 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata, runs Wednesday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 17, and admission is $10 each day. Thursday, which includes the crowning of Queen Nicotina, lasts 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday the fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among the newest attractions is an Iron Works Metal Forge exhibit along with rides, carnival games, entertainment, music and numerous food and beverage items for sale and a livestock auction with proceeds going to the 4-H Club. For more information, visit their website at charlescountyfair.com.
The St. Mary's County Fair, located at 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24. Thursday will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Thursday will feature pig races, a miniature horse show and the crowning of the Queen of Tolerance. Friday and Saturday will feature a chain saw artist, a kiddy tractor pull and a demonstration by the Clydesdales, then on Sunday, dubbed "Family Day" at the fair, guests can meet and greet the queen and her court, listen to gospel music and participate in a glass blower auction. For more information about the fair, visit the website at smcfair.somd.com.
The Calvert County Fair, located at the Calvert County Fairgrounds on Route 231 in Barstow, will be held from Thursday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 1. On Thursday the fair spans from 4 to 10 p.m., then from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Friday is officially dubbed "Youth Day" so there are reduced prices on rides for kids up to 18 until 4 p.m., with rock painting, a Black Belt Academy demonstration, games and contests including a disc toss and wheelbarrow race, a baseball fast pitch throw challenge and a punt, pass and kick contest for boys and girls ages 8-13. For more information, visit the website at calvertcountyfair.com.