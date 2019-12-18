Usually, it’s the students who receive the report cards, but this time it was the schools that received their grades with the release of the 2019 School Report Card by the Maryland State Department of Education earlier this month.
According to a news release, the reports “provide an enhanced and comprehensive picture of school and school system performance, with new indicators about achievement among student groups, input from students and educators, and information about whether schools have improved since last year.”
“Most of the data the report cards are based on is data we already have,” Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said. “The test scores we already have, the attendance rates we already have, and so we begin our year in the fall where each school sets goals and makes plans for improvement.”
Calvert County schools fared well in the reports.
Of its 22 schools — the Calvert Country School and the Career and Technology Center were not judged due to insufficient data — five schools received a perfect 5-star rating.
Those were Calvert High School, Northern High School, Huntingtown High School and Huntingtown and Mt. Harmony Elementary schools.
“We usually have some of the highest test scores at every grade level,” Curry said.
The county’s lowest score of three stars was distributed to just three schools: Calvert Elementary School, Patuxent Appeal Campus and Southern Middle School.
Calvert County, which has an enrollment of 15,936 students, also fared well in attendance (94.7%) and graduation (93.94%) rates, and finished above the state averages of 93.5 and 87.12, respectively.
“There weren’t any [schools with] one or two [stars], and to be honest, I would have been shocked if there had been,” said Dona Ostenso, who is the president of the Calvert Teachers Association. “When you look at other counties, I think we did very good, especially if you compare the counties that are around us. Their data and ours are almost identical.”
In addition to achievement on state assessments, each Maryland School Report Card looks at factors such as growth in achievement, high school graduation rates, student access to a well-rounded curriculum, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for postsecondary success.
For the first time, the report card also includes the results of a statewide school survey, which was taken by students in grades 5 through 11 and educators in every school. It provides a composite score based on input about safety, community, environment and relationships, all of which are important factors in supporting a positive learning environment for all students.Students rated concerns as to their physical safety as a 3.5 out of a possible score of 10.
“I think that’s huge,” Ostenso said. “This was taken in the late spring so no one can say this is skewed by what’s been going on [recently in county classrooms]. I think that is incredible that the students themselves [think that].”
