Chicken Farming

The court ruling comes as agricultural stakeholders in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have reduced their annual nutrient inputs to the Bay, eliminating 39 million pounds of nitrogen and 3.5 million pounds of phosphorus since 1985.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Supreme Court on Aug. 9 upheld a livestock farm water quality permit written by the Maryland Department of the Environment that had been challenged in court by environmental activists. The appellate court's ruling also found that MDE's best management practices-based regulatory framework for the state's permit was "reasonable" and "consistent with federal and state law."

The permit in question, Maryland's 2019 general discharge permit for animal feeding operations and concentrated animal feeding operations, had been challenged by the Assateague Coastal Trust, which filed a petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court in July 2020 for judicial review of the permit. ACT argued that the permit didn't do enough to regulate ammonia emissions from farms, and said MDE should go much further, possibly even requiring farm-by-farm installation of expensive new equipment. A Montgomery County judge sided with ACT in March 2021, ordering MDE to rewrite the permit with stricter standards, but MDE appealed that decision, and the Maryland Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters