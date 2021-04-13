CPA firm welcomes Macauley to ownership group

The regional accounting firm HeimLantz CPAs and Advisors recently announced the addition of Laura Macauley, COO, to the firm’s ownership group.
Macauley has been with the firm for a collective nine years, taking some time off in 2008 before rejoining the HeimLantz team in 2013 as a firm administrator. Macauley has been COO since 2017. As COO, Macauley oversees HeimLantz’s day-to day operations, which include client relations, finance, human resources, and strategic planning. She has extensive experience in hiring and recruiting. Macauley was key in introducing the Topgrading method to HeimLantz and using its processes to find the best candidates for the firm’s continued success. Additionally, she has Green Belt certification with Lean Six Sigma, which aids in increasing the quality and efficiency of processes for the firm.
“I am incredibly honored to be a part of this team,” said Macauley. “I know that I can thrive as part of the leadership group because my voice and ideas are always welcome. I am committed to making sure that our team can serve our clients and our community in the best way possible.”
Macauley has more than 20 years experience in management and operations. She brings a unique point of view to the firm’s leadership because she is not a certified public accountant (CPA). Her outside perspective challenges the norms of the traditional CPA firm. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Maryland Association of CPAs (MACPA). She attended University of Baltimore and Anne Arundel Community College.
“Laura is and will continue to be a critical part of the firm’s success,” said Tommy Lantz, CEO. “Her leadership is essential; she makes sure that our team is able to handle our clients’ ever-changing needs. Laura is fundamentally HeimLantz – fully committed to Making Lives Better.”
In 2019, HeimLantz was named one of Accounting Today’s Best Firms for Women. According to the AICPA, women typically only represent 22% of partner positions throughout the profession, which makes this an especially proud moment for the firm and Macauley. HeimLantz continues to exceed those statistics with its hiring practices.
Founded in 2001, but with roots reaching back to the mid-1970s, HeimLantz CPAs and Advisors is a full service accounting and business advisory firm serving clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region. From offices in Annapolis, Lexington Park and Alexandria, Va., the firm offers services including business and individual tax preparation, consulting, executive team coaching, outsourced accounting, and wealth management.
To learn more about Mrs. Macauley and find information about HeimLantz, visit heimlantz.com.