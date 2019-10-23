Ingredients
4 teaspoons kosher salt divided
1½ cups quick thickening grits
2 cups half and half
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 ounces blue cheese crumbled
½ cup blue cheese crumbled small for garnish
1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1 pint Maryland oysters (drained)
2 cups buttermilk
1 cup flour
½ cup corn meal
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoons cracked black pepper
½ cup melted butter
½ cup favorite hot sauce
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 cups vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
Bring 6 cups of water to a boil in sauce pan. Add 1 teaspoon salt and grits, pouring slowly while whisking slowly. Stir in half and half, butter, bring to a boil over medium heat until thick. Cover for 40 minutes or until smooth and creamy (you may add more cream if needed). Remove from heat and stir in blue cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper.
Maryland oysters
Drain Maryland oysters and let them soak in buttermilk until ready to fry. Combine flour, corn meal, salt, cracked pepper, paprika and garlic powder in large bowl. Dredge Maryland oysters and fry until crispy brown (two to four minutes). Set aside on paper towel to drain excess oil. Mix melted butter and hot sauce, and set aside.
Arrange two to three fried Maryland oyster with skewer and place on top of the grits. Drizzle buffalo sauce on Maryland oysters, then garnish with celery and blue cheese. Also sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
Marty Hyson