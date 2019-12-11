The 39th Annual Hot Rod & Custom Car Show, Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2019, was held in Ocean City from Oct. 10-13. Participants from the Tri-County Cruisers brought their vehicles to compete in this event, held in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Two winners in this annual event were from Tri-County Cruisers. They were positioned “Dock Side” (building location) for the inside show.
Roger Hamilton’s 1969 Camaro was judged in the elite eight and won a runner up plaque for fourth place and a cash award.
Paul Harris’ 1970 Cord Convertible won the outstanding show award — custom class — first runner up.
There were over 2,000 registered vehicles in competition. Awards were given at a variety of venues during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2019 Show.