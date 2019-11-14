The Community Mediation Center of Calvert celebrated 13 years of serving the community at its annual open house luncheon Nov. 8 in Prince Frederick.
The organization also presented its annual Peace-Builder award to Diane and Hugh Davies for their creativity, leadership and “can do” spirit in building positive relationships while establishing a program called The Big Conversation on Dismantling Racism and Privilege in Southern Maryland.
According to a news release, the conversations provide participants the opportunity to share information, insight and experiences. Through these efforts, more and more people are becoming aware of the impacts of conscious and unconscious bias and systemic racism on all of us.
The Davies have been assisted by partnering with several churches, organizations and community groups. This year alone, The Community Mediation Center of Calvert has helped hundreds of individuals, families and organizations by providing a variety of conflict resolution services, including over 130 mediation sessions. It also supports large group facilitations, restorative justice programs and community conversations to build bridges across divides in our community, all of which help community members to resolve their conflicts in a peaceful way.
For more information, go to www.calvert-mediation.org, or www.dismantleracism.org.