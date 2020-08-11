Joint Base Andrews hosted an Air Force Assistance Fund golf tournament on July 27.
The AFAF supports active-duty, eligible Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen, as well as retirees, spouses, immediate family members and surviving family members of deceased retirees. The affiliated charities are the Air Force Aid Society, the Gen. and Mrs. Curtis LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Air Force Enlisted Village.
The AFAS provides Total Force Airmen and their families with financial assistance during emergencies, educational assistance and various base-level community programs. The LeMay Foundation grants funds to surviving spouses of Air Force retirees and the village programs provide support for the housing needs of retirees and their surviving spouses.
“We are hosting a match this year specifically because it is the best spot on base to bring people back together and revisit the AFAF,” explained Tech. Sgt. Mark Wesson, 316th Commanders Action Group deputy director.
The JBA 2020 AFAF campaign kicked off with a digital-only platform in April and May of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“AFAF is one of the few charities we can endorse and formally encourage participation in,” stated Col. Tyler R. Schaff, 316th Wing and JBA commander. “While this may not be an organization or an assistance who directly benefited you personally, undoubtedly if you look around your unit there’s one or more wingmen who benefited from one of these agencies in their time of need.”
Members who sign up will have the opportunity to compete on the course and driving range for a share of various prizes.
“I think this is a great opportunity for golfers and non-golfers to get out and have some fun,” said Weston. “Contestants can see each other, potentially win a prize, come back together from their homes and the far corners of JBA.”
This is the first JBA AFAF golf tournament and organizers are hoping it helps to propel them to a $130,000 goal.
“Everyone has the opportunity to benefit from one of the services offered by the four charities in the AFAF organization,” said Schaff. “Whether it is a scholarship for one of the members pursuing personal development, a Bundle for Babies as we welcome a new Air Force family member, or a place to live after reaching the milestone of retirement!”