On Saturday, July 3, Army and Navy teams are scheduled to come together to “Battle in the Saddle” to compete in an Armed Forces Polo Match for Twilight Polo’s Military Appreciation Night in The Plains, Va.
For Military Appreciation Night, entry is free for active, retired and veteran members of the military. One valid military ID required per vehicle (a copy of Department of Defense Form DD-214 serves as military ID for veterans).
The tradition behind the 27th annual Military Appreciation Night first began in 1994 during Great Meadow Polo’s inaugural season with the assistance of retired Maj. Mark Gillespie, who is the founder of the Army Polo Club. “The Great Meadow Foundation and the Twilight Polo Club have always been great supporters of the nation’s Armed Forces,” Gillespie said.
Since polo began being played at Great Meadow in 1994, a Marine Corps flag has always flown over the arena in honor of Nick Arundel, who founded Great Meadow and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. The tradition of a Twilight Polo night honoring members and veterans of the Armed Forces continues this year.
Military Appreciation Night is back on this year’s schedule after the pandemic disrupted such events last year. “We are delighted to see military teams playing again this season at Twilight Polo Club,” John Gobin, the top professional polo player in charge of the club, said.
There will be three polo matches that evening at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., with the main match at 8 p.m. featuring Army versus Navy. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Normal admission tickets may be purchased in advance on-line at
Visit https://twilightpoloclub.ticketspice.com/2021-twilight-polo-tickets for ticket prices. Picnics on the polo grounds are both permitted and encouraged – for general admission, bring blankets or folding chairs for seating. (Watch the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=d95DU4LiS68&t=13s to get a better idea of the venue.) Service dogs are allowed; pet dogs, however, are prohibited.