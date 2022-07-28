FORT LEE, Va. - Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect college and university academic schedules this year, the Fisher House Foundation's popular Scholarships for Military Children program once again came through for 500 students who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship grant for the upcoming 2022 - 2023 school year.

Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families, created the program in 2001 in partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to recognize the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrate the commissaries' role in enhancing the military's quality of life. "It is a true blessing that the Fisher House Foundation is able to administer the Scholarships for Military Children and award scholarships to so many deserving students," said Todd Heasley, DeCA's scholarships program liaison.