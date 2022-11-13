FORT WASHINGTON — There were no local pacers entered in the seventh edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational last Thursday night at Rosecroft Raceway, though there were several with Shore connections competing for a share of minor spoils in races on the supporting undercard.
In the penultimate race on the Nov. 10 card, Full Send (Russell Foster) rallied from well off the pace and widest of all to finish second as an overlooked 23-1 shot in the $15,500 Maryland Open. A 5-year-old Western Ideal gelding trained by Eli Scott Jr. of Warwick, Full Send closed well to finish a half-length behind favored Vanilla Malted (Dexter Dunn) in 1 minute, 50.4 seconds.
Right at the midway point of the card, Cousin Brucie (Foster) finished a solid second as the 7-5 favorite in a non-winners of $3,000 last four starts class for older pacers.
A 10-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding owned and trained by Thomas Lord of Greensboro, Cousin Brucie now owns a 4-8-3 slate and $37,500 banked from 33 seasonal outings.
From 275 career tries, he owns a 36-34-50 slate and nearly $295,000 banked.
Two races earlier in a non-winners of two races or $12,500 lifetime for younger pacers, Jericho Hanover (Frank Milby) lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he gained command in a modest opener, got a breather to the half and three-quarters, and then held sway in the lane for a two-length score.
A juvenile son of Betting Line owned and trained by Ron Dixon of Greensboro, Jericho Hanover recorded his second straight victory and now owns four wins and just over $16,000 banked from seven career tries.
One of very few 2-year-olds competing in the overnight events against older horses each week, Jericho Hanover has emerged as a budding local star.
In the opening race, Redwood Again (Jared Moyer) delivered a gritty effort when second as the 2-1 second choice in a non-winner of $3,000 last four starts class for older pacers.
A 7-year-old Dragon Again gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks of Church Hill, Redwood Again now owns a 4-7-4 slate and $28,000 banked from 35 seasonal outings.
One year after he had been second as the odds-on choice in the Potomac Pace, Allywag Hanover (Todd McCarthy) benefited from patient handling and a pocket trip behind 3-5 favorite Tattoo Artist (Dunn) to score in 1:46.4, shattering the stakes and track record (1:47.3) and establishing an all-age world record on a five-eighths mile track.
A 5-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding trained by Brett Pelling, Allywag Hanover notched his sixth win from 13 starts this year. He now owns 24 wins and nearly $1.7 million banked from 54 career tries.
Last year's champion aged pacer, Allywag Hanover has been in the shadows of world champion Bulldog Hanover throughout the season despite beating that one at Lexington, but last Thursday he earned a share of the spotlight and took home a $5,000 bonus for breaking the all-age track record.