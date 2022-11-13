FORT WASHINGTON — There were no local pacers entered in the seventh edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational last Thursday night at Rosecroft Raceway, though there were several with Shore connections competing for a share of minor spoils in races on the supporting undercard.

In the penultimate race on the Nov. 10 card, Full Send (Russell Foster) rallied from well off the pace and widest of all to finish second as an overlooked 23-1 shot in the $15,500 Maryland Open. A 5-year-old Western Ideal gelding trained by Eli Scott Jr. of Warwick, Full Send closed well to finish a half-length behind favored Vanilla Malted (Dexter Dunn) in 1 minute, 50.4 seconds.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews