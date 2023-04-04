STEVENSVILLE - Saturday morning, March 25, the 5th Annual Rowan's Run was held as a benefit for Ruby's Rainbow foundation, which supports young adults with Down Syndrome to help prepare them for a fulfilling and successful life. Rowan Eichler, of Stevensville, now 4, was born with Down Syndrome, and her parents established "Rowan's Run" in her name.

The Eichler family have a strategy for life: "Adapt and succeed." Whatever life throws at you, that's their immediate response. They did that with Rowan and they've done it with their business, especially during the pandemic — Eastern Shore Performance (Fitness) Center, in Stevensville.