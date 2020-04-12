A century ago, St. Mary's fought another global pandemic

The people of St. Mary’s County have endured and survived pandemics before. More than 100 years ago, public meetings, dances and social gatherings were also canceled to prevent the spread of another contagious and deadly disease.
The Spanish flu was a lethal and poorly understood pandemic at the time. The news of the illness and its effects were largely overshadowed by the American war effort in Europe. Local men enlisted to fight in France in the Great War as people back home grew “liberty gardens” and raised funds for the war effort.
The Spanish flu was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of an avian origin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide during 1918-1919. In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in spring 1918,” according to the CDC.
At least 50 million people died from the Spanish flu, far more than were killed during the Great War. The CDC said that a third of the world’s population contracted the virus.
“Within months, it had killed more people than any other illness in recorded history,” the National Archives said of the influenza epidemic of 1918.
The exact number of those who died from the Spanish flu in St. Mary’s County is not known, but it was later said that about 70% of people here were affected. Modern reports put the total number of Maryland deaths at around 10,000 people.
The flu, or sometimes called “la grippe” at that time, came around every winter and people had no choice but to contend with it. Doctors of that age did not have antibiotics at their disposal and had little understanding of viruses.
St. Mary’s County had only had its own hospital since 1912. It moved to larger quarters in 1915 from Fenwick Street to Route 5 in Leonardtown, but patients with serious maladies still sought medical treatment in Washington and Baltimore.
Newspapers in D.C. and Baltimore kept daily track of the epidemic. The Washington Post of Oct. 15, 1918, reported that the “flu” had reached its crest with 77 deaths in the city for the prior 24 hours, but the number of new cases had decreased by more than 1,000.
The paper told its readers that “enough coffins” were “assured.”
The Baltimore Sun reported on Nov. 3, 1918, that there were 61 cases of Spanish flu in St. Mary’s County, with 18 dead. By contrast, Anne Arundel County had 767 dead. Thousands perished in Baltimore.
The state health department said then, “In this period of stress, during which whole families were afflicted, public and private business seriously interrupted, with a large proportion of the population incapacitated for work and many suffering from grief for losses by death, our people have shown commendable fortitude, patience and cooperation.”
Personal contact was correctly blamed for the virus transmission in warnings that are familiar today. “It is important that we remember that tuberculosis, diphtheria, scarlet fever, measles and whooping cough as well as influenza … are spread mainly by these means, and that we should continue to guard against coughing, sneezing and talking in the face of others,” officials said.
Schools in St. Mary’s County had already been closed sometime in that period as the Nov. 7, 2018, edition of the St. Mary’s Beacon reported, “as no cases of the influenza exist on [St. George] Island, the school was ordered to reopen on Monday, Nov. 4.”
Meanwhile, the Beacon continued to report on food and supply rationing at home for the European war effort, men leaving home to volunteer and ongoing fundraising efforts.
Following reports out of Baltimore, a lull in the Spanish flu was prematurely reported in St. Mary’s County. “At last the county has been freed from the epidemic of influenza,” the Beacon reported on Nov. 14, 1918. “All praise to the doctors, to whose unceasing labors so many of our people owe their lives.”
In that same edition, the end of the Great War was also reported to St. Mary’s County readers. In local news, the death of Warren Ellis of St. Patrick’s Creek in the 7th District was reported “from influenza followed by pneumonia.”
A notice also read that the St. Mary’s County Fair Association was canceling the event which was to be held on Nov. 23, “having been obliged to abandon the holding of a fair this year on account of the epidemic of influenza.” Instead, an agricultural community exhibit was held on the same day in Leonardtown.
The Beacon promoted the event, saying “this is the first opportunity for the young people to enjoy their favorite pastime since before the epidemic of influenza, and it should be largely attended.”
In the Dec. 5, 1918, edition, an unknown local poet had his work published in the paper.
“What is it like, this Spanish Flu?/ Ask me, brother, for I’ve been through/ It is by Misery out of Despair/ It pulls your teeth and curls your hair/ It thins your blood and brays your bones/ And fills your craw with moans and groans,” the poem read in part.
Later in December, the Beacon noted that the court term in Calvert County was closed early as the influenza had returned there.
On Jan. 9, 1919, the St. Mary’s County commissioners ordered that dances and other social gatherings be banned in response to the continued outbreak.
“The recent order of the local board of health relative to the closing of schools, churches, etc. during the influenza epidemic has been pretty well unobserved,” The Enterprise of Jan. 18, 1919, noted.
The ban on public gatherings in St. Mary’s County continued until April 1919.
So social distancing due to a bug that morphed into a pandemic is not a phenomenon reserved for 2020. It has happened before.
The writer, a former reporter at The Enterprise, is a member of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society.