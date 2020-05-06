A pressing issue: Essential Child Care Program slow to pay

As of last week, a number of childcare providers in Calvert County hadn’t been paid for five weeks.
On April 30, Brenda Tyrell, who has owned Prime Time Children’s Center in Owings for over 31 years, said she was still waiting for a payment for the first two weeks that her business was opened under a state program following restrictions that were put in place due to COVID-19 in late March. By May 4, Tyrell said she had received three of the four checks that she was due.
Other child care providers have not been as fortunate, however.
The Essential Personnel Child Care Program was created to pay for the care of children of employees deemed “essential” by the state. That came after state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon ordered child care centers to close at the end of the business day on March 27.
Those who qualified for the new child care program were to be paid by the state.
Tyrell said she had gone through her company’s savings and was using her personal savings to pay expenses.
“It generally takes quite a bit of time to get money anyway from the state,” she said, but the current situation resulted in a longer wait than usual.
The state regulations require more spacing for every child, so Tyrell’s 15,000 square feet that normally accommodate around 200 now serve 70. Tyrell reduced her staff from 40 to 26 as a result.
“I won’t have enough to make payroll even when I get paid,” she said.
Aside from the state program, which is administered by the state department of education, Tyrell has applied for a total of five loans and grants from federal, state and private sources and has been waiting on word from each.
“I spent every minute I had applying [for the funds] from March 23 to 25,” she said.
Her full-time employees were approved for partial unemployment from the state under a new Work Sharing program that will pay up to half of their wages, Tyrell said.
Tyrell said she faxes to the state the essential employees’ documents for the parents of the children she watches every two weeks.
Tracy Jost, who has owned and operated Kids Campus Early Learning Center in Dunkirk for over 14 years, also hadn’t been paid as of last Thursday.
On Monday, Jost said she had received one check, but noted that it was less than she was expecting. Jost said she checked the state’s General Accounting Division website regarding the check amounts.
“They are off by $652 and $852 [for the first two checks], so I am not sure what the issue is,” Jost said, adding that the comptroller’s office got involved.
Jost received a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. If she hadn’t received those funds on April 20, she said she would have had to close. Jost lauded the Community Bank of the Chesapeake in Dunkirk for working through the weekend on April 4 after she applied April 1.
Erin Murillo has owned and operated Red Balloon, a home-based child care business in Lusby, for nine years.
Last week, Murillo said she had been “working for free” since March 30.
She noted that the state “upped the regulations” regarding cleaning and thermostats for taking children’s temperatures as part of the program. Initially, she was required to use a temporal thermometer once a day, she said, but a week or two later, she had to purchase a no-touch infrared thermometer. She found one online for around $200.
“I’m hanging on because of my savings,” she said, adding that she’s a single mom of children ages 14 and 8. “I’m trying to pay my mortgage.”
“I submitted an invoice (for the first two weeks), and they’re saying they still haven’t received it,” Murillo said, adding that the state said it had received the invoice for the second two weeks.
“My day care parents have been donating supplies I need since it’s hard to find them in the stores — like toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies — just to keep me going,” Murillo said in an email.
On May 4, Murillo said she still hadn’t received a check from the state, but did get an $800 grant check over the weekend.
On April 24, Christina Peusch, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association, said that disorganization and poor communication have marred the Essential Personnel Child Care program, with millions of dollars owed to providers throughout the state, according to MarylandMatters.org.
