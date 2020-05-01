A public hearing for the fiscal 2021 budget is set for May 5

Due to the ongoing state of emergency, the Charles County Board of Commissioners will hold the fiscal 2021 Operating Budget public hearing virtually on Tuesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to provide comment.
Comments may be submitted as follows:
• To speak during the May 5 Commissioner meeting, call 301-885-2779 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register. Once registered, you will be called between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to testify. If you are not available when called, we will move to the next caller.
• E-comment will be available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/FY2021BudgetHearing beginning Tuesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m.
• Phone messages will be accepted at 301-645-0652 from Tuesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m.
• Mail: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, MD 20646 (Must be received by Monday, May 11).
Copies of the operating and capital budgets and the proposed fees, rates and charges are available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/fiscal-and-administrative-services/budget/future-budget. All submissions will be considered by the commissioners. The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the FY21 county budget in late May. The budget will take effect on July 1. Residents can view the public hearings on Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) which airs on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10 or at www.charlescountymd.gov. Residents without internet access may call 301-645-0500 to listen to the meeting.
For more information, call 301-645-0570. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Safe Schools Maryland keeps its tip line active
As a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic response, school buildings are largely empty, and schools have transitioned to online learning environments. With families isolated at home and students unable to physically attend school, Maryland students are facing new and diverse challenges, according to a news release from the Maryland Center for School Safety. During this time, the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line becomes an increasingly vital tool to ensure the safety and well-being of Maryland students.
Whether students are experiencing cyberbullying or are concerned about one or more students capable of self-harm or violence, the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line, which is administered by MCSS, is anonymously accessible 24/7 by phone at 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233), online at safeschoolsmd.org, and by downloading the free app via the App Store or Google Play.
To increase awareness of the tip line during this difficult time, MCSS is also sharing a short public service announcement acknowledging students still face numerous challenges, many of which they would normally share with teachers, staff members, or fellow students in-person at school. The full PSA can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN5KoetBsFM&feature=youtu.be.
La Plata alum groups raising donations of gloves for hospital
The La Plata High School Class of ‘82 and LPHS Alumni organizations are dedicating their 2020 Unity Day to first responders. They are collecting money to be used towards purchasing gloves to be donated to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. The donation will be delivered on May 28, with May 29 as the rain date. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/xzaf2i.
Pregnancy resource center joining #GivingTuesdayNow
The Catherine Foundation Pregnancy Resource Center is responding to meet the needs of pregnant women and their families by joining #GivingTuesdayNow for a Community Day of Giving and Unity on May 5. The Catherine Foundation has helped more than 36,000 families in the Southern Maryland area since 1983, according to a press release. Last year, the center provided over $65,000 in services and $80,000 in material assistance free of charge to the recipients and at no cost to taxpayers. The economic decline has created a sudden, unprecedented demand for material assistance that is depleting the inventory of baby care essentials. Social distancing has forced the cancellation of an annual fundraiser that usually brings in tens of thousands of dollars needed to deliver services and supplies.
Those interested in joining The Catherine Foundation’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit http://catherinefoundation.org/emergency-relief
The campaign is already active, so you can make a donation today.
Md. School for the Blind delivers distance learning
Developing and delivering accessible remote learning for students who have complex needs and abilities can be challenging under ideal conditions.
The Maryland School for the Blind staff is going above and beyond to continue to deliver quality educational and support services remotely to their hundreds of visually impaired and multiply disabled students across the state of Maryland, according to an MSB news release. The staff at MSB are using technology and creative programming to meet the students’ needs by tailoring a distance learning plan for each student, including delivery of the appropriate physical materials, technology and resources needed to accomplish each goal.
The team of professionals including teachers, therapists, social workers, career, residential and recreation specialists are finding creative ways to engage students through on-line platforms and social media groups. Many are leading virtual classes, events, and activities. The physical education and athletic coaches are even conducting a virtual track and field team since the team’s season was cancelled.
Heather Johnson, MSB braille instructor, has been planning and creating braille reading and writing activities and mailing them home to her students since the day school closed on March 13.
She has been touching base via video and email to review her students work and to connect and answer questions from their families. She has recorded videos of herself giving directions, shared videos on how to load braille paper, care for a braille writer and how the braille dots correspond with the keys.
Music is bringing people together more than ever during this uncertain time and even though she can’t be with her students in person, Danielle Long, MSB music therapist, has created her own YouTube Channel for students and their families. She has been adding music therapy session playlists, “music choice” activities, as well as curated playlists featuring music related to various goals or topics.
To learn more about MSB visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org or contact Dotty Raynor @dottyr@mdschblind.org.
Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual classes
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter has announced that it is offering free virtual education programs to help caregivers and their families,, according to a news release from the organization. Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others.
Following is a list of webinars scheduled for May. Participation is free. Registration is required to receive the login information for the webinar. To register, visit alz.org/nca or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research — Wednesday, May 6, 10–11 a.m.; Tuesday, May 12, 10–11 a.m.; and Tuesday, May 19, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn about the latest research providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
• Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters — Tuesday, May 12, 1–2:30 p.m. Recognize common warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and learn what symptoms to look for in yourself and others.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — Tuesday, May 5, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
• Effective Communications Strategies — Tuesday, May 26, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — Monday, May 18, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Learn about some of the common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, how to assess the person’s needs, and how to intervene effectively.
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter also is offering telephone and virtual support groups. To find a group that meets on a convenient day and time, visit alz.org/nca or call the Association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. The helpline is available around the clock, 365 days a year, with professional staff ready to provide reliable information and support to for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Mormon church announces volunteer portal
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced a website for volunteers to help others from home or by volunteering with a local nonprofit agency during the coronavirus pandemic.
JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community. Just Serve provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy and enhance the quality of life in the community. Unlike other volunteer sites, Just Serve is a nationwide site but is managed locally. The site contains service opportunity listings in the surrounding communities. It is always changing so check it often. Summer is a wonderful time for high school students to earn their service hours. Families who serve together, stay together.
Ask CCPS help desk available during closure
To limit the possible spread of the novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, Charles County Public Schools is moving to a modified telework schedule through March 27 for eligible support staff. Some 12-month employees will be required to report to work on site to conduct business operations. Supervisors and principals will notify those employees and ensure workspaces meet social distancing guidelines.
All employees should continue to monitor their CCPS email for updates on their work schedule and the school system’s operating status.
The CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building switchboard, 301-932-6610 and 301-870-3814, is closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20. The switchboard remains closed through Friday, March 27.
Parents, staff and community members in need of assistance can log on to CCPS website at ccboe.com and look for the Ask CCPS menu button located under the photo slideshow. Ask CCPS is a help desk for students, staff, parents and the community. The system features two areas for questions – general questions and technology requests. CCPS staff are monitoring the system and will respond to inquiries as they are received. A direct link to Ask CCPS is ccboe.com/askccps.
During the closure, CCPS is communicating with parents and staff via email, text notifications for text message subscribers, ccboe.com, the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410, and CCPS social media outlets. Monitoring email and the CCPS website, ccboe.com, are the best ways to receive up-to-date information about the status of school.
Parents and staff can sign up for CCPS text message notifications. Text Y or YES to 67587 for updates from CCPS. Text messages can only be sent by CCPS to cell phone numbers on file for students and staff members.
CCPS is closed through Friday, March 27. CCPS continues to work with the state and county health departments, as well as the Maryland State Department of Education, to monitor COVID-19. Check the website at ccboe.com for the latest information.
Scholarships offered for Brent alumni descendants
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association is offering college scholarships to 2019 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a 1931 to 1965 alumnus of Margaret Brent High School, before the school became a middle school.
Applicants will be judged on the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability, and must rank in the upper half of their graduating class.
Applications will be made available in the guidance offices and career centers of local high schools. Submit applications to MBHS Alumni Assoc., c/o Sherry and Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The deadline is March 31. Awards will be made following graduation with proof of college registration.