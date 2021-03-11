A year ago, a virus associated with what started as a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, had made its way to Maryland, and the world as it was known began to change.
The novel coronavirus made it to Southern Maryland days after the World Health Organization officially declared the crisis to be a pandemic, with a Waldorf man who had traveled internationally testing positive for COVID-19 on March 13. Just prior to that, one year ago, State Superintendent Karen Salmon announced that Maryland’s public schools would be closed for two weeks to stop the spread. That closure will have lasted, at least in part, for more than a year.
“There were lots of varied opinions at that time,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said regarding what health officials thought the impact of the novel coronavirus would be in mid-March 2020. A lack of information on the new virus made it difficult to judge how widespread the virus could become, how long it could last or how many deaths it could cause.
Health officials had handled the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, but “that was nothing close” to the COVID-19 pandemic’s magnitude, Brewster said, and few people were alive to remember the Spanish flu, which killed tens of millions from 1918 to 1920.
By the time there were 37 cases in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had ordered for all movie theaters, gyms, bars and restaurants, seen as areas of contagion, to close their doors. Within a week, the upcoming primary election had been postponed, all businesses which were deemed nonessential were closed, and all three Southern Maryland counties had identified positive cases.
Brewster, who estimates she was working 18 to 20 hours every day during that period, said a strain on personal protective equipment and testing supplies “complicated the ability to get ahead of the virus,” as well as the lack of information on how it spread. There was little research on asymptomatic infection, or the efficacy of face coverings at preventing the spread, leading to long-term confusion about mask mandates.
During that early portion, Brewster said seeing her health team “really put everything else in their life on hold, including their families, just to step forward and realize that our community needed us, it was really incredible.”
As medical workers scrambled, businesses struggled, and unemployment spiked to its highest point since the Great Depression. Hogan put in place a stay-at-home order, barring any non-essential travel, and schools remained closed.
By mid-April, all three Southern Maryland counties had confirmed their first deaths due to COVID-19.
“I remember the first couple of people in St. Mary’s County who passed of COVID-19, and I called their families, and that was very hard,” Brewster said.
As outbreaks and deaths at nursing homes continued to increase throughout April, masks became mandatory in public spaces. Deaths and hospitalizations from cases at nursing homes peaked, then retreated.
In May, Hogan began relaxing restrictions. Restaurants and other businesses reopened, the gathering limit decreased, and people started adjusting to the “new normal” of socially distanced living.
In the meantime, testing and PPE supplies had become more stable, and hospitals began to figure out how to better handle patients with the disease.
Discussions about starting school for in-person learning in the fall began, and a smaller “wave” of COVID-19 cases in July was easier on Maryland than it was other parts of the country.
New cases remained lower throughout the summer until November came, with a tumultuous election, holiday family gatherings and eased restrictions, and cases began to spike to higher levels than Southern Maryland had seen before.
Most people who have had COVID-19 in Southern Maryland had contracted the virus during the third wave, which is still on a decrease in early March, but new cases remain high.
However, in the middle of the surge, a gleam of hope came just in time for Christmas — vaccines, which had been on fast-track development since early 2020, finalized clinical tests and quickly became authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They first arrived in Southern Maryland on Dec. 16, and continue to be distributed.
By now, over three times as many people in the tri-county region have received their first dose of vaccine than had contracted the virus throughout the pandemic. The state has opened a mass-vaccination site for the Southern Maryland region.
But while vaccines are getting into arms, there is still “a ways to go,” Brewster said. Viral variants that arose in other countries have touched down in Maryland, including one identified in St. Mary’s.
It’s a “race” between vaccinating residents and the variants spreading, Brewster said. The vaccine helps decrease community spread, which would slow down the spread of variants. Reduced spread would also prevent new variants from emerging.
“The more arms we can get vaccinated, the better of a chance we have” at ending the pandemic, Brewster said.
On Tuesday this week, Hogan lifted all capacity restrictions with the exception of large venues, such as stadiums, which have been lifted to 50% capacity. Masking and distancing orders will still apply.
“The time is right, we’ve been following a very balanced approach from the beginning of this, from day one, for now more than a year,” Hogan said. “Our health metrics are great, and it’s time to get our economy going.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews