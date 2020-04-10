Agriculture commission launches an online farmers market guide

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has launched an online guide to Southern Maryland’s farmers markets and other regional markets that host Southern Maryland farmers, according to a SMADC news release.
The online edition of SMADC’s annual Farmers’ Market Guide lists 24 markets in the five-county area (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s) and 10 additional markets in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia that feature one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor. Listings provide additional ‘need to know’ details: season openings and closings, hours of operation, location addresses, as well as links to markets’ social media and websites to find out more.
In the COVID-19 environment, farmers markets play a critical role in providing fresh, nutritious, locally produced food to consumers, the SMADC release said. The Maryland Department of Agriculture considers farmers markets essential businesses and has asked markets to remain open during the current state of emergency and, wherever possible, make operational changes and adjustments to protect the health of their customers and vendors.
Southern Maryland’s farmers markets offer a wide selection of local produce and value-added products including meats and poultry, farm-made pickles and jams, local honey, eggs, bedding plants, cut flowers and dairy products. Many markets also host vendors of locally produced wine, beer and distilled spirits. Check the market websites and Facebook pages for vendor and product details.
Find SMADC’s 2020 Online Farmers’ Market Guide on the ‘Get our Guides’ page under ‘Consumer Resources’ on SMADC.com, and look for a downloadable version coming soon.
Libraries expand free online offerings
Public library customers in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties can now access more than 3,200 free online versions of the most popular magazines through expanded offerings from digital media provider RBdigital, according to a Southern Maryland Regional Library Association press release. The service is funded through SMRLA.
The online platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and thousands more, according to the release. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
There are plenty of offerings for kids too, including titles like Highlights, National Geographic for Kids, American Girl and more.
To learn more about digital magazine access and other services for online content, visit your public library website:
• Calvert Library — calvertlibrary.info.
• Charles County Public Library — www.ccplonline.org/.
• St. Mary’s County Library — www.stmalib.org/.
Access to digital magazines and other downloadable materials is also available on the Collection of Southern Maryland’s Online Services, or COSMOS, website.
Arts alliance extends gallery exhibit dates
On the heels of the stay at home directive for Maryland, the Charles County Arts Alliance has decided to extend all its current sponsored art gallery exhibits through Aug. 14.
All artwork submitted for the Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Waldorf Branch show, scheduled to begin April 17, has been accepted. However, the show is now scheduled to begin Aug. 14. Additional submissions will be accepted through July 1. Email submissions to artsalliancegalleries@gmail.com.
SMECO nominating committee to meet
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has appointed 10 members to the 2020 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 13, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one position in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.
The 2020 Nominating Committee members follow:
Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick.
Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf.
Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine.
St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell, Chaptico; George A. Brown, Loveville; and Catherine Brenda Coates, Lexington Park.
SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a board of directors candidate application. Candidate applications may be accessed online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. To obtain a printed application, contact Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop.
Completed candidate applications should be submitted by 4 p.m., Friday, May 8. Applications may be submitted online, mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, Maryland 20637 or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Members running by petition should also complete and submit a board of directors candidate application.
SMECO’s annual meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 27; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. The meeting, which will be strictly a business meeting, will be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Election results will be announced at the meeting.
Selection of the nominating committee members is in compliance with SMECO’s bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online at www.smeco.coop.
Alzheimer’s Association offers free resources
The novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 110,000 people in Maryland living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, according to an Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter news release.
The chapter is offering free virtual education programs, as well as telephone and virtual support groups, in the coming weeks to help caregivers and their families.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
Free webinar topics include Alzheimer’s disease and dementia basics, warning signs of the disease, effective communication strategies, caregiving and brain health. Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Information on upcoming webinars and support groups can be found on the chapter’s website at alz.org/nca and by calling the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers online resources at alz.org, including ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support, and a section specific to caregiving during the current complex and quickly changing environment of COVID-19.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s free helpline, 800-272-3900, is available around the clock, 365 days a year, with professional staff ready to provide reliable information and support to for caregivers and families.