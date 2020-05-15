All they want are their senior moments

Patuxent High School senior Karley Trinidad and her friends are going to celebrate prom just a little bit differently this year by dressing up, grabbing some takeout and celebrating at a beach near one of their homes. “I know [high school proms] are not going to happen the way everybody pictured they would happen,” said Trinidad, referring to the COVID-19 virus, which has forced the closures of schools, businesses and instituted a social distancing code of conduct. “When all of this [social distancing] is cleared up, my friends and I are still going to get our dresses on and get all dressed up. We’ll just try to make the best of it.”
Those words resonate with many high school seniors whose graduation, proms, and lives, in general, have been thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus.
“It’s a terrible experience, but it’s one you just have to stay strong and push past,” said Northern High senior Bryce Howard, 18, who lives in North Beach. “You also have to realize the big picture and realize it’s not just you, it’s the whole world [that’s affected].”
“Even though this pandemic has happened at one of the most inopportune times,” said Calvert High senior Angel Gingras, who is involved in several organizations at the school, including class council, theater and band, “I think it has actually taught me something good about learning new technology and coming together as a community.”
Huntingtown senior Tamea Cobb said it’s important to look at the big picture when discussing the whole COVID-19 ordeal.
“I’m trying not to dwell on it or make a big deal out of it because I know there are people who are less fortunate than I am,” said Cobb, whose mother works at a hospital. “You want people to feel bad and empathize with you [as a senior], but you don’t want to seem like it’s the end of the world. But it definitely is a big deal because it’s something I’ve basically been working toward my whole life. It’s such a milestone and ending such a big chapter in my life.”
The board of education is still finalizing plans for students’ diploma ceremonies, and an option should be announced shortly.
“We want it to be memorable, and of course this year it will be memorable for reasons that aren’t necessarily about big parties,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said recently. “They want to celebrate with their friends, but they’ll celebrate with their families and have much more time with them before whatever is next for them.”
Patuxent High honored its seniors by instituting a Friday Night Lights for its seniors by turning on the scoreboard at 8:20 p.m. (2020 in military time) and keeping it on for 20 minutes, 20 seconds, and teachers from the four high schools and the Calvert Technology Academy recently pledged to walk, hike and run 3,310 miles (2020 plus 1,290; one mile for each of the county’s graduating seniors).
But most seniors would love to be still able to somehow participate in their graduation ceremonies and attend their proms.
“It’s just another dance, but it’s also your last dance before you’re sent off into the real world,” said Patuxent senior Jacob Goedeke, who is involved with the National Honors Society and Student Government Association. “I feel [our senior year] was cut short before all the fun began.”
Last week the board of education — which met again yesterday, too late for inclusion in this story — sent surveys to each of the 182 public school high school seniors looking into prom and graduation options.
“The last quarter [for seniors] is really exciting, so not being able to do things we’ve planned for has been frustrating,” said Calvert High senior Sophia Santoyo, who is the senior class president, member of the National Honors Society and plays violin in the orchestra. “The school board has been really helpful trying to make the year as great as it can, but I feel like I’d rather have the real thing or nothing at all. I don’t like the sound of [alternate ideas].”
“It’s sad because we are missing out on special senior moments and I think that’s tough for a lot of people because you grow up and see your older siblings and friends experience these things,” said Northern High senior Ansley Meccia, who is vice president of her class council and also plays soccer and competes in track and field. “It’s devastating that we won’t be able to experience these things, but at the same time, there’s this mindset that the world needs us to stay home right now. And if that’s what the world needs us to do, then it’s not just about us at this point.”
Class is still in session
Seniors also have to make sure they keep up on school-mandated classes from their homes.
“It’s been interesting,” said Huntingtown High senior Timothy DeGrange, who is a commanding officer in the school’s NJROTC program. “It definitely makes you focus on schoolwork because you’re all by yourself, it’s your responsibility if you want to do your work, even more now.”
“It’s a little bit different because I learn better face-to-face where I can ask questions,” Howard said, “and I know [teachers are] trying their best to respond to questions online, but it’s difficult. You definitely have to put forth more effort.”
Gingras, who will major in journalism at the University of Maryland in the fall, said online classes took some getting used to.
“At first it was a little bit of a challenge to get used to the online work every day,” said Gingras, who said she’s occupying her free time by doing things she doesn’t usually, such as dance, coloring, reading and spending time outside. “As much as I miss school, I’m starting to like the online work, but I’d still much rather be in the classroom, of course.”
“It’s different,” said Trinidad, who is a member of the schools’ FBLA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Girls Who Code club. “My classes are a little harder because I have a lot of AP classes, so maybe other classes can take a step back, but we can’t because we’re doing a lot of testing. You have to be really motivated to get on there and do it because nobody’s telling you to. You have to want it for yourself.”
Meccia, who will major in advertising at the University of Georgia, said her teachers have been “super available, but at the same time, it’s not the same.”
DeGrange said online classes “definitely test your responsibility because you have 100% freedom, you don’t have to do your work at home. You can sit around and watch TV all the time or do your work. It’s on you.”
Games over
Adding to the seniors’ frustration is the fact that not only did their schooling come to a shuddering halt, but so did their athletic and careers.
Trinidad was hoping to close out her senior year as a member of Patuxent’s girls’ lacrosse team.
“It’s hurt a lot more than losing school,” said Trinidad, a defender who plans to play at Division III Bethany College in West Virginia in the fall. “It’s eat, sleep, lacrosse, repeat. That’s what we do during the season. Everything revolves around that, so it’s tough not being with your teammates and your coaches.”
In the meantime, Trinidad is preparing for college thanks to a workout plan developed by her college coaches, working on foot and stick work in the backyard and running with her beagle.
“It’s been hard adjusting, but it’s kind of OK because everybody else is in the same position, so it’s kind of like nobody’s getting an advantage because no one can get to a pool,” said Huntingtown senior Madeline Frick, who was named the 2019-20 All-County swim athlete of the year and who will swim at Towson University in the fall. “So I’ve been just trying to do a lot of land workouts, like running and drylands, just trying to mentally prepare for college and then hopefully my pool, like my home pool, is opening in the next few weeks so I can get in there.”
“I mean they’re staying in shape, but it isn’t the same if you can’t get in the water,” said Huntingtown first-year head swim coach John Williams, who was named 2019-20 All-County coach of the year. “It’s just a different world; you lose your sense, your feel for the water when you’re not in it for any length of time.”
Howard, who was a member of the Patriots’ Class 3A-2A state championship lacrosse team his freshman year and helped lead Northern to the state final the past two seasons, was gearing up for what he hoped was his swan song.
“It really put a damper on my plans, especially this year, because we were hoping to make another run at a state title,” said Howard, a 6-foot, 190-pound long-stick midfielder. “This was the year that the 16 other seniors and I would have really had a chance to show everything we’d worked for these past four years. This was going to be our last hurrah.”
Howard, who announced his intention of playing collegiate lacrosse at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the fall, said not playing this season has slowed down his preparation.
“It’s affected me some because I can’t really play with my friends, but I’m trying to stay in shape every day for the next level,” he said. “It’s taking a toll on me heavily because it could have been my time to shine, but it’s all been stripped away from me.”
DeGrange, who ran cross country the past two seasons, was looking forward to competing in the 3,200-meter run this spring as a member of the track and field team.
“I was looking forward to running track and was working with the coaches [to get better],” said DeGrange, whose personal best in the event is 11 minutes, 20 seconds. “It’s messed a few things up definitely.”
Goedeke lost out on one of his senior moments when the school play “Chicago” — he was set to portray Officer Fogarty — was canceled just a week before it opened.
“It definitely came out of leftfield and just kind of hit us out of nowhere,” said Goedeke, who will major in forensic chemistry and minor on theater at West Virginia University. “It really sucks, that’s the best way to put it because we’ve put in all this work [since December].
“My advice for the seniors is just to enjoy it because we’ll never get this time again to stay home and enjoy it,” said Santoyo, who will attend North Carolina’s High Point University. “I’m just trying to better myself during this time.
Cobb, who is a cheerleader, a member of the FBLA and Student Government Association and the secretary of the National Honors Society, plans to major in mechanical engineering or a STEM-based field.
“I feel [like I’ve been ripped off] somewhat because there are so many things I’m going to miss out on that other seniors had a chance to do,” she said. “I feel like the hardest thing about it is not getting a chance to say goodbye to my friends and teachers because I don’t know if I’m ever going to see them again.”
Staff writer Paul Watson contributed to this report.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL