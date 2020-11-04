Longtime St. Mary's school board member Cathy Allen looked to cruise to re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, garnering 83.5% of the vote for the at-large seat against 91-year-old Deforest Rathbone, according to preliminary, unofficial results.
In a closer race, incumbent school board member Jim Davis was ahead of challenger Heather Marin Earhart with 55% of the vote as of early Wednesday morning for the District 2 seat.
According to a St. Mary's elections board official, there were still 13,750 mail-in votes to canvass, with more expected.
Allen has already served five terms after her initial election in 2000.
When asked why she keeps running, Allen said it's because she doesn't have an agenda. "I'm trying to follow the law, do what's right and serve this community," she said.
"I got involved first because my [two] kids were just starting school," she said. Now, her children, Kyle Allen and Leslie Farrell, work at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, but she keeps running.
"I was able to have a significant positive impact at the state level," she said. "It's that effectiveness that I believe I continue to bring." She cited, for example, the move to adjust the date by which first-time students could enroll from Dec. 31 to Sept. 1.
Although some have called for removing school resource officers from schools, Allen said she strongly believes in the program, which began in St. Mary's a number of years ago while she was on the board.
Allen said she was elected to the at-large seat originally and then moved over to District 2 for her second election. She remained there until redistricting put her in Mary Washington's District 4 seat, and then Allen ran for the at-large seat again in 2016 as a "professional courtesy" to Washington, who has served 24 years and was re-elected in her own right without a challenger on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Rathbone said he was too old to be campaigning in person, but was curious to see how many votes he would receive. Rathbone noted that he was looking to get some publicity for his belief that all students should be drug tested. He also expressed concern that the state legislature could move to remove school resource officers from public schools when it meets in January.
Davis v. Earhart
In a more competitive race, District 2 incumbent Davis was leading Earhart in early returns.
Davis had 54.9% of the vote in unofficial results to 44.7% for Earhart. Davis led in early voting and Election Day votes, while Earhart led in mail-in voting.
On Tuesday night, Davis was with supporters at the Tap House 1637 restaurant in California celebrating his apparent win.