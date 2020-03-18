Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23. To schedule a life-saving donation, call 1-800-RED-Cross or go to www.redcrossblood.org. The post’s number is 301-934-8221.
Blood donation is a safe process, and people should not hesitate to give and receive blood. At each blood drive, Red Cross employees follow thorough, extensive safety protocols. In addition to their standard procedures, donors will notice the following at their local blood drive:
Increased educational materials
• Donor educational materials on COVID-19.
• Stop sign at entrances to avert ineligible donors from presenting.
Pre-donation donor temperature screening
• All donors will be asked to have their temperature taken before being permitted into the blood drive.
• If a donor has a temperature greater than 99.5 F they will be asked to come back to donate when they are healthy and will be asked to leave the drive.
Enhanced disinfecting
• Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history and refreshment areas.
• Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer prior to using tablets and laptops.
• Donor beds will be sanitized between each and every donor.
Social distancing
• Implementation of separated drive set up to allow as much distance as possible between donors.
Staff wellness and protection
• All staff members will have a temperature check before presenting to work, and they’ve been asked not to come to work if they are feeling sick.
• Staff will wear gloves throughout entire blood drive, changing gloves between each and every donor.
Blood donor deferrals
Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
• Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
• Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or suspected to have the virus.
• As the number of COVID-19 U.S. cases continues to grow, there may be fewer people eligible to give. Only by working together, we can ensure patients continue to have access to a safe adequate blood supply.
Watershed cleanups canceled
The Patuxent River Watershed Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been canceled. Its analogue, the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has also been canceled. For more information, go to www.potomaccleanup.org.
State highway begins resurfacing part of Route 210
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration began resurfacing Route 210, or Indian Head Highway, from Palmer Road to Shiloh Church Road in Prince George’s County on Monday, March 16, according to an SHA press release.
Weather permitting, work will continue until the fall. The work is being done to improve the driving surface on 11 miles of roadway, according to the press release.
To complete all work, crews are permitted to close lanes on Route 210, Sunday through Thursday: northbound, 11 to 4 a.m. and southbound, 8 to 1 p.m. Additional lane closures and work times may be necessary to complete all phases of work. Equipment used for construction may be disruptive.
Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and observe reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers, the press release said. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
DNR accepting photos for annual contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest.
Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash and other prizes according to a news release.
Winning entries will be posted online, featured in an issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the 2021 wall calendar.
About 2,000 photos were submitted by 500 photographers in the 2019 contest.
Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife. Judges will choose first, second and third place winners for each season; from among the first-prize winners, an overall grand prize winner will be awarded. Social media users will also be able to select a “Fan Favorite” via the department’s Facebook page.
Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each between now and Aug. 31. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.
The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary five-year magazine subscription and five copies of the 2021 calendar. First, second, and third place winners also receive prizes. Visit the Photo Contest web page to see contest rules and how to submit.
Blue Crabs announce 2020 Fan Fest
he Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will hold their 2020 Fan Fest at Regency Furniture Stadium from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18.
Fan Fest is a free event with fun for all ages, according to a Blue Crabs news release. It is fans’ first opportunity to meet the Blue Crabs players, pick up their ticket packages, take part in Pinch’s Spring Egg Hunt and engage in interactive games and activities, such as a petting zoo and pony rides.
The event will kick off at 6 a.m. when the U.S. Army begins the 2020 Norwegian Ruck March at the front gates of Regency Furniture Stadium. The Ruck March will go to City Hall in La Plata, and the soldiers will return to the stadium around 1 p.m. at the conclusion of Fan Fest.
At 9 a.m., all you can eat breakfast with the players will begin with the purchase of a special ticket in the Legend’s Club. Breakfast with the players is a unique opportunity to eat with and get to know our players, and is the only event at Fan Fest that requires purchase.
This year’s Fan Fest will feature a few brand-new elements. In addition to a player autograph station on the concourse, fans will have the opportunity to play games and participate in ice breakers with our players. Additionally, all fans can go into a petting zoo and ride ponies for free in Pinch’s Playground.
Pinch’s Egg Hunt will feature thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes scattered around the stadium for kids to search and find. Kids ages 2 to 4 will hunt at 10 a.m., ages 5 to 8 will search at 11 a.m., and ages 9 to 12 will go on their egg hunt at noon.
At 11 a.m., the Blue Crabs 2020 Open Tryouts check-in will begin, with the tryouts beginning at noon. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the prospective players.
Recipes sought for ‘wild’ cookbook
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is putting out a call to all wildlife and cooking enthusiasts to submit their favorite recipes featuring Maryland species for possible inclusion in a cookbook. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Submissions of recipes for invasive species are strongly encouraged. The addition of family anecdotes and a few words about the history behind a recipe are welcome. Email recipes to Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov for consideration. The deadline for recipe submissions is extended to March 31.
A maximum of five recipes per person can be submitted for review and possible placement in the cookbook.
Recipes will be reviewed by a panel of department experts and cooking enthusiasts.
• Is the recipe complete? Does it include all of the information necessary to make the dish?
• Does the recipe feature a species found in Maryland?
• Is the recipe easy to follow?
• Are there duplicates of the same recipe?
Selected recipes will be featured in DNR’s cookbook, ”Wild Maryland.”