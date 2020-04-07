Archdiocese of Washington to live-stream Holy Week Masses

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in continued compliance with orders issued by Maryland and the District of Columbia to ensure the protection of the entire community, the Archdiocese of Washington will continue to not hold public Masses during Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
The archdiocese continues to live-stream Masses on the archdiocesan Facebook and YouTube pages. Individual parishes throughout the archdiocese also continue to stream Masses and other prayers in multiple languages including Spanish.
For Holy Week including Easter Sunday, Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory will celebrate Mass via livestream, in English and Spanish and with a live interpreter for the deaf — without a congregation — from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
Here is the remainder of the Holy Week Live-stream Mass Schedule (no congregation will be present) with Archbishop Gregory:
• Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. (no washing of feet).
• The Passion of the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, at 1 p.m.
• The Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, April 11, at 8 p.m.
• Easter Sunday Mass, April 12, at 10 a.m.
Due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many parts of these Masses have been greatly simplified and/or adjusted. Easter celebration of the Sacraments of Initiation for the Elect and Candidates from the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults process are postponed until a later time when public Masses resume.
Visit adw.org/coronavirus for the latest updates.