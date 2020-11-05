Preliminary, unofficial results from Calvert County showed that school board incumbents Dawn Balinski and Ines Claggett would likely maintain their seats, while newcomer Antoine White held a solid lead for the District 2 seat.
Challenger Chad Leo was battling Balinski for the District 1 school board seat and campaigned outside at least two polling locations on Tuesday. By Thursday, results showed Balinski garnered 56.7% of the vote compared to Leo’s 42.6%.
Leo, a recent graduate of Patuxent High School, took Superintendent Daniel D. Curry to task during the campaign.
Balinski — who recently cast a vote to reopen Calvert schools in a 3-2 tally — did not return phone calls inquiring about her Election Day activity nor her apparent victory.
District 2 school board candidates White and Dawn Keen were vying to replace term-limited incumbent Tracy H. McGuire, although Keen had suspended her campaign after some controversial Facebook posts and a subsequent apology. Write-in candidate Jana Smith Post filed late in the race.
White was ahead of Keen by more than 2,300 votes — 51.7% to 44.3% — as of Thursday morning. If Post got every write-in vote in the race, she would have 4%.
On Wednesday afternoon, White said he was patiently waiting for final results.
District 3 school board incumbent Claggett, who was appointed to the seat in January 2019 to replace Kelly D. McConkey following his election to the board of county commissioners, faced a write-in challenge from Tiffany Thompson. Claggett had tallied 94.5% of votes as of Thursday. If Thompson got every write-in vote counted so far in the race, she would have 5.5%.
Neither woman could be reached for comment about the race.
Write-in votes for the official candidates, Post and Thompson, will not be tabulated until after the canvass on Nov. 13, according to elections department spokeswoman Kristen Scott. The total write-in votes for District 2 and District 3 were only 1,266 and 1,593, respectively, as of Thursday morning.
There were a little more than 8,000 mail-in votes, as well as provisional votes, yet to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon. There were an additional 2,139 ballots that had been sent out to voters upon request, but not yet received by the elections board. As long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3, they will be counted if received by 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Scott.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews