Barbershops provide services to essential personnel

On Monday, April 20, an order was issued by the state of Maryland exclusively for barbershops and salons — to only provide services for essential personnel.
Previously, most barbershops and salons were to remain closed. Now, with scheduled appointments, barbershops and salons are able to provide service to workers of essential businesses, including first responders and military personnel.
Certain requirements must be met in order to conduct the service, including allowing only one customer in the establishment at a time, cleaning and disinfecting the equipment after each use and both parties wearing a face covering during the appointment, unless facial hair is being cut.
Chris Wolford, co-owner of Bob's Barber Shop in Waldorf, said Tuesday was the first day — since March 23 — that the shop was permitted to serve customers.
"[Tuesday] is the first day of the order, I just heard of it yesterday," Wolford said. "Before that, we have been completely closed. We are taking appointments for first responders and military."
There is feasibly no way to provide a haircut and maintain social distance, so, barbers are taking specific precautions in order to maintain the health and wellness of both parties involved.
"Gloves [for the barber] and masks for the client and the barber," Wolford said. "[Barbers] are very clean and sanitary."
Wolford told the Maryland Independent that all of the barbers that he employs follow strict sanitization protocols and take it seriously, even under normal circumstances.
"All barbers we employ clean their clippers and chair after each haircut anyway," Wolford said. "That goes with the profession — being clean and sanitary."
He told the Maryland Independent that maintaining a sanitized workplace is a mandatory procedure particularly because barbers are working on hair and skin.
David Flynn, owner of Premier Barber and Shave in Charlotte Hall, said barbershops should not be closed because they are, by nature, a sanitary business.
"We operate in the mindset of not transferring germs from one customer to another," Flynn said. "We wash our combs. The customer is looking away form the barber, so nine times out of 10, a customer doesn't get a barber sick."
Flynn told the Maryland Independent he has "a whole lot" of customers that normally come into his shop and he "very rarely" gets sick. He added that everyone can trust that their barber will not contaminate them.
"We stay pretty healthy," he said. "Coming to get a haircut is one of the safest acts you can do. This is not an industry that should have been effected in any way. We [as barbers] are very versed in keeping the public safe from each other. I don't know why we aren't deemed essential."
Flynn said that getting a haircut is something most people cannot go without because it is a "luxury feeling."
"You feel better afterwards," he said. "The routine of it has been snatched."
He told the Maryland Independent that, for someone to come in for a cut, they must have a letter — to verify they are an essential employee — and then, the barber must make a copy of that letter.
"We are supposed to ask customers for their letter of being essential, and I am supposed to make a copy," Flynn said. "I have a copier, but I don't know too many barbers that have one."
Regina Pasik, owner and operator of Paul's Barber Shop in Waldorf, said she closed her shop and is waiting until the end of April to reopen.
"I closed a week before they asked everyone to close because I have a lot of older customers," Pasik said. "I really care about my customers."
Pasik has a longstanding clientele base, so she feels it is in the best interest of the business to remain on hold until everything passes.
"I want to stay closed until the end of the month," she said. "We are right at the beginnings of controlling it. I think Charles County and the governor are doing a great job."
Pasik told the Maryland Independent that she is not going to service essential personnel even though she has the ability and the go-ahead to resume her operation.
"I still don't think we should be that close to anyone," Pasik said. "That just goes against the guidelines. I want to stay safe so at the end of the month, when I go back, I can help my regular customers."
She said, optimistically, that she wants everyone to stay home, and stay safe, and believes it will be over in "a couple of weeks."