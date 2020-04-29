Believe it or not, I miss the traffic on Route 235

For a guy who has suffered through rush hours nearly every working day for 38 years crawling along that confounded ribbon of highway called Three Notch Road, I can’t believe I’m about to type this, but I truly mean it:
I miss the traffic.
Seriously. It’s a ghost town out there these days.
Six weeks ago, for the health and safety of our customers and our employees as the coronavirus was just starting to churn up, we shut our newspaper office to all visitors. Of course, folks can still contact us in a variety of ways, and we have kept pumping out two editions each week, as well as refreshing our website with breaking news. We haven’t missed a thing, and we’ve continued to serve you.
And for the past month, many of us have been working off site, mostly from home. We’re fortunate to be able to do that, because we’re equipped with company-issued cellphones and laptops. Since our content management system is connected to a secure website, we can literally work from anywhere we can get a Wi-Fi connection. That’s journalism on the move in 2020, and we’re doing just fine.
Of course, many other folks are also working from home as the coronavirus continues to compel us to live by its rules. And that leaves the highways wide open — strangely so.
I come to our office a few times a week these days to take care of some routine things, and driving south on Route 235 from Hollywood, I wonder the same thing each time: Where is everybody? Did I miss the memo about some imminent disaster? And then I remember our current, inconvenient situation.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River is, of course, the big dog of industry and commerce in St. Mary’s County, drawing lots of commuters in normal times. Every morning thousands of vehicles lurch haltingly toward the base. I’m right there with them for a good chunk of that southward morning migration. And for the evening trip home, I have to make a U-turn to get in the glacial movement northward. On a good day, it takes just two traffic light cycles.
But lately, it’s been smooth sailing going both ways on Route 235 and elsewhere, and it doesn’t feel right. Doesn’t feel like civilization. Doesn’t feel like progress.
Along the evening route, I miss the perpetually packed parking lots of local businesses, especially at the three steakhouses within about a mile of each other. I think we’ll be back again as a post-pandemic community when the county’s carnivores can again safely bow at the altar of bovine benevolence. That’s my litmus test for when we will have returned to normal.
Until then, I’ll see some of you on Three Notch Road. I’ll be the one hoping to stop at every traffic light, just to feel like things are OK. And enjoying those impossibly low gas prices.