Birding is great social-distancing activity

I was gifted a bird feeder last Christmas, designed to stick on windows or outside surfaces using a few suction cups. You just fill it with seed, stick it in the desired location, wait for the birds to spot and enjoy.
At the beginning of the year, I decided to place my new gift on my bedroom window for optimal viewing and refilling convenience.
While COVID-19 had me working from home, I really started to notice birds frequenting my new feeder. From the desk in my bedroom, I’ve spotted cardinals, blue jays, chickadees and many of what I was eventually able to identify as chipping sparrows, after blowing the dust off my National Geographic guide to birds of North America.
I like my visitors, even if they make loud knocking sounds while eating breakfast at my window in the morning, or fly away as soon as they notice me staring at them through the glass. For me, they are a reminder that the earth hasn’t stopped spinning since the coronavirus pandemic.
It inspired me to take a walk over the weekend, in an effort to see how many different types of birds I could find in my own neighborhood. I found at least six, which descriptions I jotted down in a notebook for me to identify later. If I keep it up, soon I’ll be able to name any bird that decides to stop by for a snack.
Birding is a great social distancing activity that can be done from home or in most places outside. While St. Mary’s County parks have been opened to the public, now might be the best time to go out and spot a bird or two if you’re feeling anxious about being stuck at home. It certainly distracted me from the chaos, if even for a short while.
When I start working at the office again, I’ll be happy to see my coworkers regularly and get back to normal, but I’ll definitely miss glancing at the birds from my bedroom window while watching the week’s commissioners meeting on my laptop.