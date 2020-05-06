Blue Crabs to hold virtual opening day, food drive on May 8

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced its Virtual Opening Day plans for Friday, May 8, headlined by a food drive benefiting multiple charities in Southern Maryland, according to a news release from the organization.
The Blue Crabs will be hosting a Drive and Go Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium on May 8, presented by Regency Furniture. In order to “knock hunger out of the park,” food will be donated to Lifestyles of Southern Maryland, The Arnold House, The United Way, The American Red Cross and the Charles County Department of Health. The Blue Crabs will be competing with the High Point Rockers who will be hosting a food drive of their own. Fans are asked to drive up and “pitch” in their non-perishable food, and Blue Crabs staff will unload it from their trunks and truck beds. Additionally, the Blue Crabs will be selling limited time “Stay At Home” T-shirts, with proceeds going to the United Way of Charles County. All Blue Crabs merchandise will be 20% for the full day. If you have questions about the food drive, contact smbcmedia@somdbluecrabs.com.
In addition to the food drive, the Blue Crabs will pack the day with fun virtual activities.
The full schedule for Virtual Opening Day is as follows:
• First inning (9 a.m.) — National anthem, first pitch with Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
• Second inning (10 a.m.) — Food drive begins.
• Third inning (11 a.m.) — Facebook Live workout with Lauren Eck, Blue Crabs athletic trainer, followed by Lauren teaching fans how to sew a mask.
• Fourth inning (noon) — Reveal new in-game promotion, plus Blue Crabs trivia.
• Fifth inning (1 p.m.) — Virtually meet a new Blue Crabs player.
• Sixth inning (2 p.m.) — Another new in-game promotion reveal.
• Seventh inning (3 p.m.) — Seventh inning stretch with Ron and Pinch. Plus, the last hour of the food drive begins.
• Eighth inning (4 p.m.) — Virtual bingo/trivia.
• Ninth inning (5 p.m.) — Facebook Live as the Blue Crabs deliver the food to the participating charities.
Virtual bluegrass performance is May 9
On Saturday, May 9, the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad would have held its annual bluegrass fundraiser at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was decided that the safest thing to do would be to cancel the event. At this time a postponed date has not been planned, according to a news release from the organization
Many Southern Marylanders have been missing the places to go out and listen to live bluegrass music, the release stated, adding that Jay Armsworthy has decided to bring local bluegrass music to the computers, cell phones and tablets.
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, there will be a virtual Facebook Live event to feature performances from many local bluegrass bands and musicians in Southern Maryland. At this time it is planned to be three hours long, but seems to be growing. At the end will be a special live treat. The event can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jay.armsworthy. During the event, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Building Fund located in Hollywood, Md. The Potomac River Finfish Advisory Committee, composed of private citizens and industry representatives, will meet via Zoom conference call at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
Items on the agenda will include, but not be limited to the 2019 finfish harvest report, COVID-19 updates and updates from the ASMFC spring meeting. Possible items for public hearing will be presented revocation reciprocity, commercial HL transfer to GN, commercial GN transfer to HL, minimum age to obtain a commercial license,, method of measurements for fish and confiscation/seizure language. New business will be heard, including, but not limited to, leaving pound nets out all year, end of season net removal and allowing two boats on a commercial fishing license.
Any recommendations developed by this committee will be forwarded to the Potomac River Fisheries Commission for consideration prior to implementation.
This meeting is open to the public and all interested persons are invited to attend. This meeting will be conducted via Zoom, an application allowing participation through a smart phone or computer. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/87282774686 and enter meeting ID number 872 8277 4686. Attendees may also dial in by phone, by calling 301-715-8592 and entering in the same ID number.
Extension service offers online programs
The University of Maryland Extension Family and Consumer Science team has quickly pivoted programming to online formats to help families across the state maintain their finances and well-being during these uncertain times. Here are some of the programs on offer virtually across Maryland:
• Understanding Credit and Credit Reports — Patricia Maynard has been conducting webinars to many audiences in Charles County on understanding credit. Download a publication called “Understanding Credit and Credit Reports” at: extension.umd.edu/sites/extension.umd.edu/files/_docs/publications/Understanding%20Credit%20and%20Credit%20Reports%20Draft.pdf.
• Home Food Preservation on Facebook Live — With current concerns over food availability and growing vegetbles at home, safe food preservation is an important aspect for nutrition and health. Dhruti Patel, Wicomico County, will host classes on safe food preservation techniques, live on the UME Lower Eastern Shore Facebook page.
• Midday Pick Me Up — Beverly Jackey, Queen Anne’s County, and Erin Jewell, St. Mary’s County, are partnering with the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped to present a light-hearted talk show from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, covering topics such as grocery shopping during quarantine and natural immune boosters. Interested participants can register at bit.ly/UMELBPHTalkshow.
• Miss Tammy’s Tuesday Tips — In Garrett County, Tammy Humberson is sharing tips on YouTube, helping people stay active and healthy at home. Miss Tammy’s Tuesday Tips and numerous other educational videos on topics including youth development, home gardening and managing personal finances, can be found on the UME Western Maryland YouTube channel.
• Farm Stress Management — Jeanette Jeffery in Prince George’s County created a webinar on farm stress focusing on unique stressors encountered by farmers, signs and symptoms of stress and community resources available related to stress, depression and suicide. The Farm Stress Management website provides extensive resources on stress and financial management and legal information as well.
• Breathing Room Blog — Science-based articles highlight wellness topics from the education team covering personal, home and financial health. Breathing Room offers practical tips and advice for creating a healthy home environment, good personal habits and maintaining personal finances, and new articles are added weekly.
• Financial Resources — The financial team has put together several resources for families dealing with the impact of coronavirus. From smart money management to the best uses of a stimulus check, the UME website houses numerous articles, tips and factsheets on managing finances during times of crisis.
Dahlgren tests ongoing
The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division plans to conduct range testing into the Potomac River his week, May 4-8, that could produce very loud noise in communities surrounding the Virginia naval base on both side of the Potomac.
Testing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a NSWCDD press release. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone — as described in 33 CFR 334.230 — will be restricted during testing.
Due to the dynamic nature of research, development, test and evaluation operations, range schedules can change frequently, the press release stated. For daily updates, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at 877-845-5656, or visit the Potomac River Test Range website at www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.