Board announces 'Meals for Heroes' program members

The three members of the Calvert County Board of License Commissioners (The Liquor Board) took action recently to garner any interest among local licensees for participating in an initiative to aid police, fire, rescue, emergency medical technicians, emergency communications specialists and health care professionals.
The move was prompted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“We hope you’re coping with this devastating virus situation as best you can,” Calvert Liquor Board Chairman Bob Arscott wrote. “We can only imagine how difficult it must be, and we would like to start something that hopefully will give you some financial help while at the same time supporting our local law enforcement, first responders, and the medical heroes at CalvertHealth. All of whom are out there putting their lives on the line 24/7. To that end, we would like to start ‘Calvert’s Meals for Heroes’ program, which is based on similar programs being done around the country. The idea is simple — citizens can call your establishments and order a minimum of $50 worth of meals to be delivered to the local law enforcement agency, first responder unit, or CalvertHealth department of your choice.”
Arscott added that Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) “has agreed that his deputies will be happy to provide delivery services.”
Last week, the liquor board announced that a dozen businesses have agreed to participate in the Calvert’s Meals for Heroes” program. They are: Abner’s Crab House (410-257-3689) and Ledo Pizza (410-257-1705) of Chesapeake Beach, Mamma Lucia of Chesapeake Beach (410-257-7700) and Dunkirk(301-812-1240), Thai Zapp (410-257-5000) and Anthony’s (301-327-5219) of Dunkirk, No Tyme to Cook (443-624-5048) and Ruddy Duck (410-394-3825) of Solomons, Mexico (301-643-5701) of Huntingtown and North Beach, and Salsarita’s (410-535-5580), Stoney’s (410-535-1888), Jerry’s Place (301-518-3561), and Adam’s Taphouse and Grille (410-586-0001) in Prince Frederick.
Anyone interested in donating a meal should contact one of the participating businesses for more information.
