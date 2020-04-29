BOE clarifies school calendar

The Calvert County Board of Education on Thursday tweaked a few days in the school calendar so that students would be able to make up three days of classes.
One of those days will be made up on Election Day, June 2, since the primary will be conducted through mail-in ballots with limited in-person voting.
Therefore, in the event schools should reopen after the current closure date of May 15, schools would see minimal use as polling sites.
The last two student make-up days will occur Friday, June 12, and Monday, June 15, which would make Tuesday, June 16, the last day for the county’s 10-month staff.
“So, now we know the date of the last day of school for this year,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said. “We do not know if it will look like what we have come to know as the last day of school. Something tells me it won’t. We will be planning for a number of possible endings and will communicate the specifics when we know more from the state.”
The motion passed unanimously.
The three days will now count as student attendance days whether students have returned to school buildings or continue to learn at home in a digital environment as a result of statewide school closures.
“This is the right decision for the safety and health of our students, educators, and state,” Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said in a news release. “Educators will continue to do our best for our students as together. We navigate the challenges of crisis distance learning. We know that this type of learning is no substitute for in-person learning, and we will need to be thoughtful and serious about how we help students recover from this crisis. Recent weeks have magnified existing inequities — whether of technology access, food security, or otherwise — that our students face every day and that challenge their ability to succeed in school. We must come together to address these issues over the short and long term.
“Everyone’s safety is paramount, but we remain hopeful that educators and students will be able to spend time together again at their schools before this school year is over.”
To maintain social distance and thereby slow the spread of COVID-19, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon had previously ordered all schools in Maryland to close from March 16 to March 27.
As a result, local school systems missed 10 scheduled instructional days.
The Maryland State Board of Education later approved waiving five days of student attendance at its meeting on April 14, so local school systems are therefore required to make up five instructional days.
The Calvert County Board of Education previously approved the makeup of two days on April 8 and 9, which had been scheduled for spring recess.
Board member Dawn Balinski asked how the county would handle upcoming graduations.
“I can tell you that graduations and how we’ll manage them are a matter of study right now,” said Curry, who added that Director of Secondary School Improvement Susan Johnson recently met with high school seniors on April 22 to discuss options. “The students identified what they hoped would happen and what was most important to them and Dr. Johnson and the high school principals will continue to discuss that before they make recommendations with regards to what happens next.”
Balinski also asked about the grading process while students continue to work from home.
“Grading is part of procedures, and we shared last week procedures for grading this last quarter that has been shared with staff,” Curry said. “Elementary is a bit different from secondary.”
Balinski asked Curry if he had received feedback from the grading process, to which he replied, “I can’t say that I have.”
Board member Pamela Cousins said she had been contacted by a couple of high school seniors concerning their classes, which they said appeared to be more than if they were actually in school. She also added the concern of another student who was unable to print up a document as per their teacher’s request.
“So much depends upon their schedule,” Curry said. “A senior can have a schedule that has three AP classes, and the rigors for that would already be understood and established. [As far as the printing goes] so much varies by student but we don’t want any student to be handicapped by their bit of technology that they don’t have. I would just recommend that any of these issues of concern be passed on as we’re doing things that haven’t been done before, and teachers are learning what’s reasonable and what’s not.”
“I have two grandsons in middle school, and from a workload, at their level, it’s certainly not too much,” board President Bill Phalen said. “In fact, I only half-jokingly say, ‘You should be doing more.’”
In other news, Assistant Superintendent Diane Workman explained the Elementary Behavioral Development Program and Alternative Education pilot program.
The program, which will be in place at Mutual Elementary School, aims to combine the BDP classes into one program, add mental health supports, add additional behavioral support, provide ongoing development to the BDP and Alt-Ed staff and help staff debrief crises, discuss individual students and participate in professional development.
The program was set up after Workman and her staff visited Glendale Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, which has been operating its program for decades.
“We’ve had some struggles this year with our behavioral program, so in order to increase our capacity and better serve our students, we’ve considered their structures and support as we develop our program,” Workman said. “We are looking at this to be a pilot to be evaluated to determine its effectiveness in future years.”
“We’ve tried to adapt what we’ve learned from other districts to this plan,” Curry said.
The board also recognized its employees of the month for April.
They are Kenny Seibert and Krystal Butler from Northern High School, Susie Agnolutto and Michael Freeman from Northern Middle School, Jessica Minnich and Amy Bodmer from Windy Hill Middle School, Carrie Smith and Julie Francis from Beach Elementary School, Sheila Niswander and Tricia Leighton from Mt. Harmony Elementary School and Melinda Wilson and Catherine Howlin from Windy Hill Elementary School.
