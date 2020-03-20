The two-word phrase that has been pressed into every American’s head in response to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak has been “social distancing” — the outright avoidance to the fullest possible extent of any contact with the outside world, which is said to be the safest possible means of not spreading or catching the infection.
For those businesses whose very model relies on large groups coming together to spend money, that poses a problem. Such is the case for the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
The large facility, which features a multi-sport court, an NHL-sized hockey rink and a rock climbing wall, has closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has already infected at least two individuals who live in Charles County. Only between four to six essential employees remain in the building, taking care of the business of cleaning and maintaining the premises.
As the Capital Clubhouse is owned and operated by the Charles County government, the arena is at the mercy of the county’s directives — which, in turn, have largely followed the directives of the state of Maryland. Those directives have included, but have not been limited to, closing all fitness centers and swimming pools as of 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.
At one point, the arena planned to re-open on March 23. However, those hopes have already been dashed.
“We have extended the closure with the duration uncertain at the moment and will largely be determined via state directives,” said Charles County public information specialist Donna Fuqua.
Another Charles County hotspot hit hard by the outbreak is Middleton Hall in St. Charles, a banquet hall which hosts events such as weddings, retirement parties and comedy shows. Due to the mass business shutdown across Maryland, all events at Middleton Hall with an invited capacity above 250 guests have been either postponed or cancelled, leaving the staff — including Executive Chef Kendall Selby — in limbo.
“It’s been shocking. Middleton Hall has taken a beating right now,” said Selby. “I’m worried about paying my bills.”
On the bright side, as with the Capital Clubhouse, the few remaining staff are putting the downtime to good use.
“I’m expecting to clean the facility daily ... it’s not being used. This is the perfect opportunity to sanitize everything.”
However, Selby added that he expects to have to lay off some of his employees. “Some people are very hurt by this, and this is their only income,” he said.
Similarly, multiple events at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees have been either cancelled or postponed, including the Senior Citizen Prom and Buffet Bingo events originally scheduled for today. {span}The Big Hair Ball, a fundraising event for the nonprofit organization LifeStyles of Maryland that helps the homeless, has been postponed to Sept. 25.
