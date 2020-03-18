Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) ruling that all restaurants and bars had to stop allowing the public inside beginning Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Maryland surprised some businesses while others saw it coming.
John Wimbrow, general manager of The Charles restaurant in La Plata, said that he and his staff are taking the situation hour-by-hour to determine their next steps. Wimbrow said he will do everything in his power to make sure his staff is taken care of and plans to donate the remaining perishables the restaurant holds to LifeStyles of Maryland Inc.
“Once they closed the casinos, I knew it was only a matter of time before restaurants followed suit,” Wimbrow said. “This is something we have been bracing for the past few weeks and we are taking precautions with staff because this was a real possibility.”
Wimbrow said customers can support The Charles by purchasing gift cards on its website, a way to keep businesses intact during a challenging time.
Bobby Cooper, manager of Marie’s Diner in La Plata, said the restaurant shut down at 3 p.m. Monday in order to formulate plans for the continuation of business. Cooper said he had to contact his nighttime staff to advise them not to come in, and that Marie’s would be opening as a to-go only restaurant starting Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.
Cooper said he has a large number of staff that will not be working due to the ruling, but he will try to give all staff members a few days a week to work. Cooper said that Marie’s loyal customer base was shocked by the ruling but gave their support, which Cooper and the rest of the staff appreciated greatly.
“I had no warning, I was in my car when someone told me it was announced,” Cooper said. “I suspected down the road it was a possibility if it continued to get worse, I didn’t think it was going to happen this soon or this quick.”
The amended executive order presented in a press conference shortly after 11 a.m. Monday closes all bars, restaurants, fitness centers, spas and theaters to the public. While restaurants are allowed to stay open to continue carry-out, drive-thru or delivery services, most sit-down restaurants just lost the majority of their sales.
The ruling also prohibited the gathering of more than 50 people for any event at all locations and venues. These include social, community, religious, spiritual and sporting gatherings that have to be postponed until after the termination of the state of emergency. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested gatherings not exceed 10 people.
“We have never faced anything like this ever before,” said Hogan. “Unfortunately, far too many people have chosen to continue crowding bars and restaurants, willingly putting the health and safety of others in grave danger. Decision makers at the federal, state and local level are going to have to take drastic actions right now that may seem scary and may sound extreme. They will be terribly disruptive, but they are also absolutely necessary to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.”
While Hogan’s office proclaims on its website that “Maryland is still ‘Open for Business,’” local business owners are faced with a situation that they have never encountered before.
Cooper said that if the goal is to keep people from gathering in large crowds to prevent the spread of the virus, that is something the public needs to abide by.
“I think it is going to be extremely tough on all businesses, but if we all get together and try to support each other I think we will be okay,” Cooper said. “I am worried about my staff; they have bills and families and I need to help them take care.”
Meredith Wagner, marketing manager of the Greene Turtle in La Plata, said that the restaurant is running a special of 24% off all call-in to-go orders, and the company recently partnered with food delivery service DoorDash. Wagner said multiple customers asked staff whether or not they were going to comply with the regulations, which they are.
“Ideally we would love to stay open to support the community through this, but it’s not an option,” Wagner said. “We want to do our part to decrease the impact of this issue that is happening worldwide right now.”
Wagner said that the majority of the staff are servers and bartenders, positions that are not needed at the moment, so the staff has been reduced to a small skeleton crew to support the carry-out and delivery services. Wagner said that management understands their staff will go through financial hardship and they are just not sure how to address it.
“We are just going to continue to evaluate on a daily basis and see how it impacts business, team members and their livelihood,” Wagner said. “We are hoping the government takes another good look at this so we potentially can open back up fully and provide relief to small business owners in the community.”
World Gym La Plata President Deborah Dotson said that the staff was going to make the best of the closing, including redoing the inside of the building so that staff could continue to earn a paycheck. Before the ruling, Dotson said that staff took all measures to make sure the equipment was thoroughly cleaned and that members were overall unconcerned up until the ruling.
“We will just wait to hear the next word from our government,” Dotson said. “We are just taking it day-by-day as this is an unprecedented scenario; some people say eight weeks, some are saying until the end of the month, some are saying three to four months, we have no idea. We have no control, we have to do it and make the best out of it.”
Dotson said that multiple gym members, some of whom come seven days a week, reached out to her and aired their frustrations about the closings. Dotson said that World Gym is facilitating online workouts members can do from home, hoping that may ease the stress of the closing.
“Hopefully people understand, this is probably the right decision,” Dotson said. “I was not going to initiate closing until I was forced to close, but I did have a feeling it was going to happen. We hope to open soon and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
Dotson said that the state has allowed the gym to facilitate a crowd of no more than nine people for personal training sessions. She said potential personal training clients can reach out to contact@worldgymlaplata.com.
According to the Maryland state website, officials are working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to ensure that affected businesses can apply for economic injury disaster loans, and the department of commerce is working to identify businesses that could be offered this assistance.
