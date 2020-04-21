Business resiliency webinar series announced

The Charles County Economic Development Department and Charles County Chamber of Commerce have partnered to present a free webinar series for businesses called, “Tools, Tips, and Tactics: A Webinar Series on Business Resilience During Times of Uncertainty.” Seven webinars will run from 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, from April 22 to June 3 via a Zoom Webinar. This series is designed to provide Charles County businesses with resources to help them tap into digital and online resources to maximize marketing efforts and continue engaging customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Local and regional subject matter experts will cover a wide range of topics. The first, “Effective Online Marketing,” will take place on April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. and will provide tips and methods for using email marketing, social media campaigns, Google Ads, and SEO to engage customers, according to the release. It will also focus on digital advertising for small businesses, growing email lists through multiple online methods and engaging new customers.
“So many of our local, Charles County businesses are struggling right now,” Economic Development Director Darréll Brown said in the release. “By collaborating with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce to address the current challenges and create this informational series, we can fully leverage available resources to help our business community.”
“We’re pleased to work with Economic Development to deliver this valuable series at this critical time,” Bonnie Grady, chamber president and CEO, said in the release. “This levels the playing field for everyone, from the smallest mom-and-pop businesses to those with hundreds of employees. By working together to find solutions, we can strengthen our businesses by giving them tools to help them through this difficult time.”
Themes for the other webinars are as follows: Cashflow Management 101; Good Cyber Hygiene; Hosting Successful Virtual Events; Online Team Building and Communication; Using Social Media as a Digital Storefront; and Working From Home Mental Health Care.
This webinar series is in partnership with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and Charles County business US-Tech, the tech partner. Registration for the webinar series is free. To learn more and register, visit www.meetcharlescounty.com/business-resilience.