CalvART Gallery holds 'Things with Wings' virtual exhibit

With the coronavirus shutting everything down, there have been virtual races, virtual classes and virtual meetings.
And now, CalvART Gallery will hold a virtual art exhibit.
The “Things with Wings” exhibit, which began last week and will end Sunday, May 3, will take place on the gallery’s Facebook page.
“The show had been planned for months, but with the virus shutting everything down, we decided to take it to Facebook to show all our friends and the community some of the work we’ve been creating with this theme,” said Suzanne Nawrot, who organized the exhibit with Barbara Boward. Both are in the exhibit. “Once we are all liberated, we’re hoping to have a grand reopening celebration.”
A total of 12 artists are featured in the exhibit — Boward (mixed media), Nawrot (jewelry), Suzanne Shelden (acrylics), Joann Gilhooly (painting), Gail Chenevey (sculpture), Pat Morrison (linocuts), Dick Preston (Woodworking), Abbey Griffin (acrylics), Denise Breitburg (clay), Carol Wade (acrylics), Steve Richardson (photography) and Ray and Phyllis Noble (stained glass) — and each will be exhibiting several pieces. Once an artist finishes a new piece, it will be added to the virtual exhibit.
“I’m impressed with how the artists have totally embraced the concept,” Nawrot said. “This would have been a terrific show had we been able to open.”
All of the artwork will also be available for purchase as purchasers can simply contact the artist themselves or email calvartpres@gmail.com.
For more information, go to www.calvartgallery.org or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
Essay contest offered to students
The Peace Groups organization is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200 words and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control.
What would be your suggestions and why?
Four cash prizes will be awarded and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
MLW accepting workshop registration
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership (grades 6 to 8), Bridge (grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.
Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
COVID-19 cancellations, postponements
The following are updates on Calvert County locations and schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic:
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed.
Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 unless requiring medical care. Visitors will be screened upon entry and should go to the medical center if ill or have symptoms. There will be a limit of one visitor per patient, but exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who require their own caregiver. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance. • Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup, Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections of occupied residential dwellings and permits for accessory structures.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Large special events and gatherings are canceled.
• In- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the government is canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers are closed.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.