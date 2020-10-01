The coronavirus has already entered Calvert County school systems while officials are still planning for students’ return.
School board members heard a plan to bring more students back in the buildings by late October, but the plan was voted down by members who claimed the system is not ready during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s inevitable when school buildings open that we’ll see some cases of COVID,” Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert’s health officer, said during Thursday’s school board meeting.
School officials announced that as of Sept. 24, 18 people within the school system have tested positive for the virus since the spring and four of those people tested positive in September. The four employees worked in three different school buildings and affected 27 other employees.
Kim Roof, director of student services, said Polsky is willing to share the raw numbers of students and teachers who were infected and they were discussing how it could be presented. It could be as simple as posting a link to the health department’s website where Polsky and his staff will breakdown the data, Roof said.
Superintendent Daniel Curry said the goal is to report how many positive cases they have weekly and how many people were impacted or quarantined because of it.
He said reporting cases by school could inadvertently identify a person, which could possibly violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Diane Workman, the assistant superintendent of instruction, said FERPA does not allow them to publicize groups less than 10 people.
However, board member Dawn Balinski said the school system should be transparent if there are trends in a particular region or school.
School board members suggested information about what staff should do if they test positive for the coronavirus should be added to the website.
But Workman said the school system sent an “overload” of COVID content to staff.
Board member Pam Cousins said she does not believe teachers will complain about receiving more information because that is what they are requesting.
“Let’s not make it their responsibility when they can readily access it,” she added.
Only 15 people are allowed in a classroom at a time based on suggested plans. Students will have a two-week rotation, or A week and B week, Monday through Thursday. Friday will be an asynchronous learning day. Students in group A, for example, will learn in person while group B will learn from home.
Staff sought approval of a plan to start hybrid learning for group A of kindergarten and second-grade students Oct. 26. The students in group B of those two grades will start Nov. 2.
Group A students in pre-kindergarten and first grade will start the hybrid model Nov. 9, and group B students from those two grades will start Nov. 16.
Calvert public school students in regional programs returned to the buildings Sept. 21. Workman said 282 students with disabilities were in schools between Monday and Tuesday.
Teachers were given the option to work from home during online learning but teachers of those grade levels will be required to teach in person when students return.
The teacher will teach both in-person and online instruction at the same time.
Balinski said teachers say this model is double the workload, but administrators disagreed.
Curry said it’s a lot of work but he heard from teachers who said it’s better.
“The majority of our teachers are comfortable,” Workman said.
Some of the health protocols include eating lunch in the classroom, wearing masks at all times unless a teacher is in the room alone, not sharing materials among students, using refillable water bottles instead of the water fountain and cleaning bathrooms periodically.
Balinski made a motion to move forward with the plan and voted for it. She said if it looks too dangerous the board can always “pull the plug.” She noted they have two more meetings scheduled before students will return.
Board member Tracey McGuire also voted for the plan.
Cousins said it looked like a good plan, but she cannot give an opinion on it yet because she was only given the plan the day of the meeting. She later added that it does not convince her students and teachers can return without having a spike in cases the following week. She later voted against the plan.
New board member Patrick Nutter, who was appointed in September to fill the school board seat of William J. Phalen Sr. after his death Sept. 7, chose to abstain from the vote and suggested he visit a classroom to see the hybrid model in person.
Board member Inez Claggett said she also was not convinced the system is ready to bring in students, citing reports of plexiglass not being delivered, lack of communication with staff about what to do if they test positive and personal protective equipment on back order.
Curry said it sounded like the concerns members referenced came from individual stories he had not vetted. He would not say the claims are false, but they could be something explainable. He added it wasn’t fair to paint the entire school system as ill-prepared.
“I guess I can proceed with authorizing the survey and the description of what we hope to do sometime in the future,” he said about a letter to parents that would ask for their input on an unapproved plan.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board voted for Claggett to be the board’s new president and Cousins be the vice president.
