According to the Calvert County Health Department website, as of Thursday morning, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Calvert County was confirmed.
The person with the infection is doing well and under medical care. The person had minimal contact with others since becoming infected, and the family members are self-isolating. The source of the infection was an out-of-state relative. Neither the Calvert resident nor the relative has had any contact with anyone in a local school, daycare, nursing facility or any other vulnerable population. On Tuesday, Calvert County joined numerous other government entities and declared an emergency due to fallout from the spread of the coronavirus Commission President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the move allows the county to move funds around, if necessary. It also enables local businesses to receive assistance or loans from the federal Small Business Administration. “We’ve taken this step as an act of readiness that provides the flexibility needed to rapidly respond to this evolving situation,” McConkey said. “This declaration formalizes the work we’ve been doing for several weeks.” McConkey said he could’ve issued the proclamation on his own, but he got support from the entire board, noting that County Attorney John Norris reached out to the other four board members.
Updates can be obtained online at calvertcountymd.gov/coronavirus.
