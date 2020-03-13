Calvert County government is taking precautionary measures to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and limit the number of people infected, particularly older adults and those with chronic health conditions. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calvert County.
In accordance with federal and state recommendations and requirements, county departments have made the following adjustments to events and operations, effective at close of business today, March 13, until further notice, unless otherwise indicated:
• Water fountains at all county-operated facilities, including dog parks, have been taken out of service.
Department of Parks & Recreation
• All community centers are closed.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• County parks will remain open for passive activities until further notice.
• Organized sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs and activities at county parks and facilities are canceled until further notice. This includes sports, special events, aquatics, community center programs and rentals.
• All large special events and gatherings of 250 people or more, including private events, are canceled.
• All Parks & Recreation programs at school facilities are canceled.
• All Parks & Recreation events scheduled through April 30 are canceled.
• Breezy Point Blast-Off scheduled for May 16 is postponed until September.
• A flexible refund and cancellation policy has been enacted for Parks & Recreation programs and services.
Office on Aging
• All senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue. Congregate meal participants may request meal delivery through the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or OOAmailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Public Transportation
• Regular route service will continue until further notice.
• Specialized service appointments are limited to medical or nutritional trips only.
Calvert Library
· All branches will close to the public beginning Monday, March 16, but limited services will continue. Details are available online at https://calvertlibrary.info/…/r…/coronavirus-covid-19-facts/.
In addition, all in- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees, and all training sponsored by Calvert County Government is canceled until further notice.
The county has launched a virtual resource center on its website to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19, including any precautionary measures, guidance and closures. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to regularly monitor the page and use the resources available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
Updates will continue to appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and Comcast Channel 6.