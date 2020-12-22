A scheduled return for Calvert public school students to in-person instruction in January has been delayed by at least a week.
Superintendent Daniel D. Curry sent an email to students' parents on Tuesday, Dec. 22, announcing the delay.
Curry said he made the change based on recent travel restrictions put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and local health data related to COVID-19.
All instruction in Calvert public schools will be virtual for the first two weeks of January, including small groups that have been receiving in-person instruction. Internet cafes at various schools will remain open, however.
The first group of students slated to return — prekindergarten through second grade — will be bumped from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The start dates for return to in-person instruction for other student groups will also be delayed for a week, Curry said, adding that the timeline could change, depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rates then.
A detailed plan and schedule for hybrid instruction will be available in early January, Curry said.
On Dec. 10, the school board voted 3-2 to resume in-person instruction. Prekindergarten through second-grade students were brought back to school buildings in mid-November before the board voted to halt in-person instruction.
Parents can still choose to keep their children in 100% virtual learning.
White coming on board
Antoine White is scheduled to be sworn into a seat on the board in January, replacing term-limited Tracy H. McGuire.
White defeated Dawn Keen and write-in candidate Jana Smith Post in the Nov. 3 general election for the District 2 seat with 53% compared to 43.2% for Keen and 3.4% for Post.
Board President Inez Claggett and Vice President Pam Cousins have voted several times recently against a return to in-person learning, and White generally spoke during his campaign against returning students to in-person learning until it was safe.