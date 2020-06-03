Calvert has fifth COVID-19-related death

Calvert County recorded its fifth death related to the coronavirus last week.
In an email, county health officer, Dr. Larry Polsky, said the death occurred May 25. As of Tuesday, Calvert had 2,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said restaurants could begin offering outdoor dining services on Friday. That announcement also allowed outdoor pools to open at 25% capacity.
However, on Friday, Calvert County announced that it was not yet opening its pools at Cove Point and Kings Landing.
In a press release, the county also said it was canceling all of its summer camps and swim team programs for 2020.
In a press release on Sunday, Hogan said that the state positivity rate for COVID-19 had decreased to 10.9%, its lowest level since March 29.
The state’s positivity rate peaked at 26.91% on April 17.
Calvert’s positivity rate stood at 7.7% on data reported through May 30. St. Mary’s County was at 9.9%.
Prince George’s was at 16.9%, which was the highest in the state, followed by Kent County’s 15.8% on the Eastern Shore.
Calvert County entered Phase 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery on May 15.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties entered Phase 1 on Monday, June 1, and were the last Maryland counties to do so.
Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia took similar actions on Friday, May 29.
