Calvert has seventh COVID-19-related death

Calvert County reported the seventh death related to the coronavirus.
Dr. Larry Polsky, the county’s health officer, said the person died June 16.
As of Wednesday, there were 386 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Calvert County. Through Tuesday, the state had a positivity test rate for COVID-19 of 5.81% and Calvert had a rate of 3.29%.
To help businesses and nonprofits recover from closures related to COVID-19, the county announced a grant program on June 11.
The COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Grant has $1.25 million available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Businesses can apply for grants beginning at noon June 17 through noon June 24, or until filled.
Grants will be awarded in the following amounts based on the size of the business: $1,500 (sole proprietor), $5,000 (1-15 employees) and $7,000 (16-20 employees). Nonprofit organizations can qualify for up to $10,000.
To be eligible, a business or nonprofit must be current on all county tax liabilities, have no open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues, have been operational before Jan. 1, 2019, and demonstrate significant financial impact caused by COVID-19.
They must also have a commercial location in Calvert, not be a franchise or national chain (unless locally owned and operated) and have annual revenues less than $2 million.
“Getting this grant program up and running has been a team effort, with involvement from a number of county departments including community resources, communications and media relations, technology services, finance and the county attorney’s office,” Calvert County Economic Development director Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in an email. “Our department worked closely with the team in technology services to develop a streamlined process and deploy technology resources so that businesses can apply directly online and submit their associated financial information safely and conveniently.”
Businesses and nonprofits can get more information at calvertcountymd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.
