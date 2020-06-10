Calvert has sixth COVID-19-related death

Calvert County had its sixth death related to the coronavirus last week.
In an email, the county’s health officer, Dr. Larry Polsky, said the death occurred June 3. As of Monday, Calvert had 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that Maryland would be entering Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery at 5 p.m. on June 5. The order allowed some nonessential businesses to reopen, including barbershops, beauty salons and massage parlors, by appointment only at 50% capacity. In addition, restaurants could begin serving food outdoors as long as customers were spaced 6 feet apart except for household members seated together. Drive-in movie theaters could also reopen.
According to calverthealth.org, county playgrounds, basketball courts and skateparks would open as of that date. No more than 10 people are to occupy a playground or recreational area at a given time, and social distancing should still be observed.
The website also notes that the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Calvert has been 10 times less per capita than the state as a whole.
On Monday, Hogan announced that the state’s positivity rate for testing for the virus was 7.38% through Sunday, and that total current hospitalizations had fallen below 1,000 for the first time since April 10.
Calvert’s positivity rate was 4.2%.
