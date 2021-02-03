During the Calvert commissioners’ Tuesday meeting, Dr. Laurence Polsky, the county health officer, presented an overview of where Calvert was in its battle against the coronavirus.
Polsky advised residents that while testing for COVID-19 remains important and distribution of the vaccine countywide is in the hands of the suppliers, there are individual and collective responsibilities that will be crucial in the months ahead.
“The most important factor is human behavior — how we behave individually and as a community,” said Polsky, who noted the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays prompted a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases through community spread.
According to data Polsky provided the commissioners, in Southern Maryland, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties are outpacing the state in the percentages of the population vaccinated, at 9.4 and 9.7%. Statewide, 7% of Maryland’s population has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Charles County is below that rate at 5.1%.
State health data shows that with 0.57 deaths per 1,000 residents, Calvert has the second-lowest mortality rate among Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions, behind only Caroline County with 0.48 deaths per 1,000.
Polsky said that in Calvert County, vaccinations are taking place at a drive-thru clinic on Route 231, at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, senior centers, dialysis centers, in “school-based” locations and through home visits.
Jennifer Moreland, the county’s community resources director, said the battle against the coronavirus has been a focus of the county's office on aging.
“We have been working to vaccinate our most vulnerable seniors,” said Moreland, who reported over 300 residents have been vaccinated at the centers’ sit-down clinics.
“The biggest holdup is the supply of the vaccine,” Polsky said. The physician said Maryland currently has two “mass-vaccination sites” and is looking to open more. One of those sites might be located at Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County.
Commissioners’ President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) mentioned that he participated in last week’s conference call hosted by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Hance said he and other county government leaders on the call expressed frustration with Maryland’s vaccine strategy.
“They [state officials] said they heard us,” Hance stated. “We’ll see if there’s action.”
“We should focus on delivery of what we got,” Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) declared.
Hance added that county officials still encourage residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. Registration may be done by visiting the county government website.
Overall, the commissioners seemed optimistic that Calvert residents could continue persevering while coping with the challenges posed by the coronavirus.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) was critical of what he sees as the national media’s collective pessimism regarding COVID-19.
“That gloom and doom out there is not a picture of us,” declared Hart. “This country is not that weak. We are not going to be taken out by COVID.”