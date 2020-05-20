Calvert Library offering virtual legal clinic

The Calvert Library is teaming up with Maryland Legal Aid to offer a virtual legal clinic on Wednesday, May 20.
The clinic — which runs from noon to 1 p.m. — features topics including housing, unemployment and child custody and a time for questions and answers. One can register for the Zoom room event at bit.ly/calvertlegal.
Zoom is an app or website used for interaction by multiple parties at the same time.
If unable to watch the “legal lunch break,” one can view the recorded event later on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel, a press release states.
“We’ve been partnering for more than a year hosting Lawyer in the Library events every quarter, but this is our first attempt at an online service,” library spokeswoman Robyn Truslow said in an email.
In addition, attorneys from Maryland Legal Aid’s “Community Lawyering Initiative” will be available for one-on-one consultations at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
To sign up for the May 27 event, email virtualcommunitylawyer@mdlab.org or call 443-451-2805.
Include name and legal issue and the message should be answered within 48 hours.
