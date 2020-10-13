By a 3-2 vote with board members Pamela Cousins and Inez Claggett dissenting, the Calvert school board last week approved a modified plan that would allow pre-kindergarten through second-grade students to begin returning to school buildings on Nov. 9.
The board document showed a staggered rollout for those four grades — from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 — but during the meeting only a start date of Nov. 9 was mentioned. Diane Workman, assistant superintendent of instruction, said Nov. 9 is the beginning of a new marking period for students, so that's why that date was chosen for students to begin coming back to school buildings.
No dates have been set for the return of students in grades 3 through 12.
"We will start on Nov. 9. That's a month off, so we might still tweak the roll out," Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said in an email on Friday, Oct. 9.
In a letter that was part of the board packet, Curry said 67% of children in the affected grades have registered to attend school in-person. "For the 33% who choose to remain online, we will continue to provide the best learning experience we can in this present environment," he said.
In the approved hybrid plan — which was modified from one that the board considered on Sept. 24 — pre-kindergarten through second-grade students would be assigned to either A or B weeks. They would attend school four days one week and the remaining six school days in the two-week period would involve learning from home. The three days between rotations — Friday through Sunday — would allow for schools to be cleaned.
Students would be given a "face mask break" throughout the instructional day when at school, a board document states. Singing will not be allowed until further notice, which was based on a recommendation from Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert County's health officer.
During comments before the school board voted to approve the plan, Curry said, "We are all grieving a longtime friend — school as we know it. I'll call it 'normal.' We've created a lot of time and effort to create a 'new normal.'"
He said that under 100% online learning the school district was not meeting the needs of many children.
"Many are struggling," he said. "Many are logging in and not engaging. ... We're getting many, many stories of those who aren't present. Kids sign in but disappear."
Workman noted that, under the modified plan, all of the online-only learners will have a teacher dedicated exclusively to virtual learning. This will require some students to be reassigned to a new teacher, which is why staff suggested the Nov. 9 date to implement the new schedule.
One teacher per grade level will remain virtual-only, she said.
In spite of that, two out of three pre-kindergarten through second-grade teachers will still have to teach both online and in-person students due to the A/B rotation. Half of their class will be in front of them (8 to 12 students) and the other half will be online if it is not their week to receive in-person teaching.
"It's a learning curve," Workman said. "We will provide training and support," including an instructional aide.
"This model gives parents a break," Curry said, adding that older siblings, grandparents and child care providers could also get a break.
In response to a question from Cousins, Curry said that some students may decide to switch to 100% percent online learning if they want to stay with their teacher as of Nov. 9.
He said one teacher per grade will be assigned as an "online teacher," but noted that consideration would be given to those who have a health condition or would have taken time off based on the Family and Medical Leave Act.
"We can't answer every 'what if.' I'm excited for the opportunity," Curry said.
In response to a question from recently-appointed board member Pat Nutter, Curry said that teachers would not be asked if they were comfortable teaching in-person. "If your [students] are coming to school, you need to be in school," Curry said.
Claggett asked what the district will do if some teachers resign. "We can't know that number until we have a commitment to do it," Curry replied. "We certainly have a lot of subs who haven't been working."
Board member Dawn Balinski, who voted for the original hybrid plan on Sept. 24 that failed on a 2-2-1 vote, expressed reservations about the revised hybrid plan. "It seems like we're making the entire burden to make it work on the teachers," she said.
Curry noted that the model "is being used a lot around the country. I have a lot of faith that some folks out there will grab ahold of this."
Nutter, who abstained from the vote on Sept. 24, called it a "tough situation." He added, "I want everybody out there to be safe, but there comes a time when you have to have a plan. ... We can't stay in limbo forever."
Although it is unknown if and when the plan will include older students, student board member Abby Setzfand, a senior at Northern High School, said, "Some things aren't clicking. Some people can't understand the concept online. Online has a lot of inequitable parts."
After the vote, Cousins said it was the most difficult decision she's had to make in six years on the board. She said the modified plan didn't provide enough clarity.
Cousins said that some in the community have harassed her following her "no" vote on Sept. 24. She noted that, for those who would like to run, the position pays $5,500 a year ($6,500 for board president), requires a person to live in their district for two years (if not running for an at-large seat) and has a limit of three terms.
"Hopefully they will stay out of my inbox with hate" messages, she said.
Claggett said that, on her full-time job, the company she works for designs contingency plans, which she criticized the district for not having. "I am against having a plan that doesn't clearly outline how people will be safe coming into our schools," she said.
"If a kid is sick, keep them home," Balinski said, noting that cases of the coronavirus "are taking off again" in Europe, even though "they had some very severe lockdowns."