By a 3-2 vote with Inez Claggett and Pam Cousins dissenting, the Calvert school board on Dec. 10 approved dates for students to begin returning to classrooms next month.
Barring any changes due to COVID-19 metrics, prekindergarten through second grade would begin returning Jan. 11, 2021, with the B week followed by the A week on Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Third through sixth grades would return Jan. 19 and 25, and grades seven through 12 on Feb. 1 and 8, with the B week first.
Parents would still be able to keep their children home for 100% virtual learning if they choose under the school system's hybrid model.
Outgoing board member Tracy H. McGuire asked if teachers and substitutes received training for concurrent learning, which would involve them teaching in-person and virtual at the same time. Susan Johnson, director of secondary school improvement, said teachers have received such training, and noted that substitutes have received "some training."
Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said long-term substitutes "will be thoroughly trained."
Zachary Seawell, director of human resources, said there are 300 available subs "in the pool." He hopes that all of them will be thoroughly trained eventually.
Although she voted in favor of the return, board member Dawn Balinski said she would like the schools to have some kind of coronavirus testing in place. She cited the example of New York City, the nation's largest school district, which has required random coronavirus testing for students and staff that represents 20% of those who attend in-person classes.
"Have we reached out to anyone in New York and asked what are their protocols ... and best practices?" Cousins asked.
"We try to glean as much as we can from readings," Johnson said.
Abby Setzfand, student member of the board, wondered how students would be tested.
Curry said there is "no clear answer that [testing] is worthwhile." He noted that the test is good for only one day, and a person could have been exposed two days before and not show positive.
Balinski asked if an AP Physics teacher, for example, could teach remotely if quarantined because of the coronavirus.
"We're considering that," Johnson said.
Balinski asked about changes to class time periods, which she called "incredibly complicated." Johnson said it was so at the high school level because of the need to coordinate with the career and technology academy. Johnson added that there were 12 high school and nine middle school team members involved.
Board member Pat Nutter asked Setzfand what she thought about virtual learning. "Everyone's having a different experience with online learning," the student board member said. "I've had a great experience. Some students have an urgency to go back, others don't."
In regard to teachers, Johnson said, "Some want to return and some don't, but teachers put their students first."
"If the surge continues and gets worse, we'll be in a real world of hurt," Balinski said.
Curry noted that he doesn't need to call a special board session to close schools. "We can certainly pull the plug or delay," he said, noting he would be in consultation with the county health department about COVID-19 trends before in-person school would resume.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14.