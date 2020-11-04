Preliminary, unofficial results from Calvert County votes showed school board incumbents Dawn Balinski and Ines Claggett would likely maintain their seats, while newcomer Antoine White held a solid lead for the District 2 seat.
Challenger Chad Leo was battling incumbent Balinski for the District 1 school board seat on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, results showed Balinski garnered nearly 57% of the vote compared to Leo's 43%.
Leo, a recent graduate of Patuxent High School, took Superintendent Daniel D. Curry to task during the campaign. he visited at least two schools on Election Day.
Balinski did not return phone calls earlier this week inquiring about her Election Day activity.
District 2 school board candidates White and Dawn Keen were vying to replace term-limited incumbent Tracy H. McGuire, although Keen had suspended her campaign after some controversial Facebook posts and a subsequent apology. Write-in candidate Jana Smith Post filed late in the race.
White was ahead of Keen by about 2,300 votes — 51.7% to 44.3% — as of Wednesday morning.
District 3 school board incumbent Claggett, who was originally appointed to the seat in January 2019 to replace Kelly D. McConkey, faced a write-in challenge from Tiffany Thompson. Claggett had tallied nearly 95% of votes as of Wednesday morning. Neither woman could be reached for comment about the race on Election Day.
Write-in votes for the official candidates, Post and Thompson, will not be tabulated until after the canvass on Nov. 13, according to elections department spokeswoman Kristen Scott. The total write-in votes for District 2 and District 3 were only 1,266 and 1,593, respectively, as of Wednesday morning.
There are still more mail-in votes as well as provisional votes to be counted.