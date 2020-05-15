Calvert to begin reopening Friday evening

Calvert County can reopen for business at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15.
During a May 13 press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that counties could begin reopening previously closed retail businesses at 50-percent capacity with safety precautions in place and said manufacturing could resume. These include hair salons, barbershops, pet groomers, animal adoption centers, car washes and art galleries.
Hogan said churches and houses of worship could begin conducting in-door services at 50-percent capacity. He still encouraged churches to conduct outdoor services.
During the Calvert commissioners’ May 5 meeting, commissioner Earl T. “Buddy” Hance (R) said he had been receiving emails and complaints about businesses being closed for seven weeks at that point (eight weeks now). Hance said the commissioners would begin reopening if they could, but noted the issue was in the hands of the governor.
“If you look at Calvert, we’ve had minimal cases, three deaths, the hospital is almost empty, and they’re sending nurses home because they don’t have anything to do,” Hance said after the meeting.
Hogan said he held a meeting with all 24 jurisdictions in the state on Tuesday and noted that some counties said they would hold off on entering Phase 1 of his Roadmap to Recovery for now. Those include Prince George’s, Montgomery and other heavily populated counties.
At the press conference, Hogan also lifted a stay-at-home order and issued a “safer-at-home” public health advisory. Older and more vulnerable populations should continue to stay home and businesses should still encourage telework, he said.
Masks should be continue to be worn at in-door retail establishments and while riding public transportation.
As a basis for entering Phase 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery, Hogan noted that the numbers of hospitalizations, intensive care patients and COVID-19-related deaths are either down or plateauing and trending downward over the past 14 days.
“This crisis has tested us in every way imaginable ... but shown our ability to overcome any challenge,” Hogan said. “Some people think we’re moving too fast, and some think we’re moving too slow, so it’s probably the right move.”
Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued a similar order for that state beginning Friday but noted that reopening the northern part of the state near Washington, D.C., would be delayed until at least May 28.
