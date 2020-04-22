Cancellations and closures due to COVID-19 virus

The following are a list of closures, rescheduled events and postponements that have been caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed.
• Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. No visitors should go to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry. There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver. Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance and all visitors should expect to be screened. Also canceled are all classes, support groups, community events and non-mandatory education.
• Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup, Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections of occupied residential dwellings and permits for accessory structures.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Large special events and gatherings are canceled.
• In- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the government is canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers are closed.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.
• The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches are closed but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
• Kellam’s Field and the North Beach boardwalk are closed to visitors.
• American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach is closed.
• Chesapeake Biological Laboratory’s Science for Citizens spring series is postponed until the fall.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum is closed.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed.
• The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s meeting on April 16 has been rescheduled to June 18.
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County Annual Women of the World Awards and Recognition Luncheon scheduled for April 18 has been rescheduled to Sept. 10.
• The Calvert County Master Gardeners annual plant sale on May 2 has been canceled.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff on May 16 has been rescheduled for September.
• The Calvert County Board of Elections has rescheduled its presidential primary election for June 2. The deadline for voter registration is May 12.
• The North Beach House & Garden Tour on June 7 has been canceled.
• The Maryland Income Tax deadline has been extended to July 15, and there will be no interest or penalty for late payment if 2019 tax payments are made by that date.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo has been rescheduled to Aug. 29-30.
• The Calvert County Lions Club annual tractor raffle has been postponed to 2021. Those who have already bought tickets will be forwarded to next year’s drawing.
Aid available for businesses
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced new COVID-19 business relief programs to assist Maryland businesses with 50 or fewer full- or part-time employees and Maryland manufacturing businesses.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-loan-fund.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund, which gives grants for businesses and nonprofits offers grant amounts up to $10,000, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
For more information on the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, which helps Maryland manufacturers produce personal protective equipment, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-covid-19-emergency-relief-manufacturing-fund.
For more information on the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to support businesses undergoing economic stresses due to the pandemic by preventing or minimizing the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs, go to www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/covidlafund.shtml.
For more information on businesses and individuals applying for disaster loan assistance through the Small Business Administration, go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov.
Business owners are encouraged to document all losses, expenses and impacts from this event.
For more information, go to www.eCalvert.com/COVID19.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available. Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County Government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest COVID-19 updates.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how coronavirus is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza, so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
CalvertHealth seeking donations
With the critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment across the nation, CalvertHealth is looking for donations of medical materials.
The hospital is looking for unopened containers of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, examination gloves and isolation or procedure gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at susan.stevens@calverthealthmed.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
Giant offers special hours for seniors, others
Giant Food is setting aside the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. every day for seniors and citizens with compromised immune systems
The stores will operate on regular hours during all other times.
For more information, go to www.giantfood.com.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
Food distribution sites return to schools
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Beginning Wednesday, April 15, grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Optimists offering scholarships
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Monday, June 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County High School and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
LSM to extend deadline
Due to the pandemic, Leadership Southern Maryland is extending its deadline for those that wish to apply for the 2021 executive program to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, contact 301-904-9993 or denise@leadershipsomd.org.
Legion to host state program
The American Legion 2020 MD Boys State Program will accept applications from current high school juniors interested in leadership, government or politics through Wednesday, April 15.
The event, which will be held June 21-27 at McDaniel College in Westminster, is a nationally recognized program in leadership, government, and political sciences and tuition upon acceptance are fully funded.
For more information or an application, call 410-752-3104 or go to www.mdlegion.org/boysstate.
Library to host input meeting
Calvert Library will host an input meeting via Zoom to help plan the new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
The session will be hosted by the library’s architectural design team.
To register for the 2 to 3:30 session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247136.
To register for the 7 to 8 p.m. session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247137.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.
Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
Libraries expand magazine access
Public library customers in Calvert County will now be able to access more than 3,200 free online versions of magazines through RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc. The platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
For more information, go to https://calvertlibrary.info.
Road work begins on Main Street, Route 231
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started curb work on Main Street as part of the Route 2/4 widening project.
Crews will be working during daytime and nighttime hours with intermittent flagging operations in effect.
Work has also begun work on a new roadway that will provide secondary access for those entering and exiting Hallowing Point Park. The roadway will extend from the back of Hallowing Point Park to Jibsail Drive, on the east side of the industrial park. Current park exit procedures will remain in place during construction, with right turns allowed from the park onto Hallowing Point Road only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.
For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov or for real-time commute conditions go to www.md511.maryland.gov.