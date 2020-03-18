The Maryland Transportation Authority initiated statewide all-electronic (cashless) tolling until further notice, and have closes all E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Centers, according to a press release.
The MDTA will provide video tolling at the cash rates at toll facilities where cash is normally accepted, and establish grace periods for E-ZPass Discount Plan expirations, Notices of Toll Due and citations.
Toll collection will be automated at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895), Bay Bridge (U.S. 50/301) and Nice/Middleton Bridge (U.S. 301).
All drivers should keep moving through toll plazas without stopping. Cash payment lanes will operate as video tolling (cashless) lanes. Motorists who usually pay with cash will be mailed a Notice of Toll Due for the cash toll rate.
E-ZPass will be accepted in all open toll lanes. E-ZPass customers using a rental vehicle can add the vehicle temporarily to their E-ZPass account. Rental car drivers without an E-ZPass should contact the rental car company prior to traveling a route that includes a toll facility.
Drivers can visit ezpassmd.com or call 1-888-321-6824 (711 for MD Relay) to replenish/update their accounts or pay video tolls.