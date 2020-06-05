Casino revenues, contributions to state down more than 20%

With Maryland’s six casinos closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 virus, total gaming revenues are down by nearly $372.5 million compared to last year, while casino contributions to the state are down more than $148.8 million, according to a Maryland Lottery and Gaming press release.
The casinos were closed to the public at midnight on March 16 as part of Maryland’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. Each casino has developed a detailed plan for reopening, but a reopening date has not yet been determined.
Through the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2020, Maryland’s casinos have generated just under $1.25 billion in gaming revenue, according to the press release. The total is a little under $372.5 million (-23%) less than the nearly $1.62 billion generated through the first 11 months of FY2019.
Casino contributions to the state for the first 11 months of FY2020 are $514.55 million, a decrease of $148.82 million (-22.4%) compared to the nearly $663.37 million in contributions during the first 11 months of FY2019.
Casino contributions to the Education Trust Fund for the first 11 months of FY2020 are just under $385.9 million, a decrease of $111.72 million (-22.5%) compared to the $497.62 million in ETF contributions during the first 11 months of FY2019.
A year ago, casino gaming revenues in May of 2019 were nearly $152.3 million. Contributions to the state in that month totaled nearly $63.7 million, including $47.75 million for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.
“The casinos have worked diligently to create thorough reopening plans that cover everything from sanitation to social distancing and temperature screenings,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said in the press release. “When the casinos reopen, they likely will be limited to 25% to 50% of their capacity, and customers will notice many other changes, such as Plexiglass shields, to ensure social distancing.”
Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.